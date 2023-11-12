Titans vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 10 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 10
- Sun 11/12 1:00 PM
- at Raymond James Stadium
QB Baker Mayfield tosses a pass short to RB Rachaad White who takes it for a 43-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White detonates on Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis for authoritative sack.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett wraps up Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis for Bucs' second sack of game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea lassos Titans quarterback Will Levis for 9-yard sack on Tennessee Titans' first drive.
The Buccaneers will face the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.
**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!
The Bucs had both starting cornerbacks on their injury list in Week 10, and while Carlton Davis will miss the game against Tennessee due to a toe injury, Jamel Dean has cleared the concussion protocol
As they seek to snap a losing streak and get back in the thick of the NFC South race, the Buccaneers will face another impressive rookie quarterback as the Titans turn to Will Levis to lead the way
The Buccaneers will face another AFC opponent in Week 10 as the Titans come to town and here are five players to watch
The Buccaneers will host the Titans on Sunday in Week 10 … Key stats, lineup notes and more
To begin the second half of the NFL regular season, the Buccaneers are back in Tampa for an important matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
With starters Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean both questionable to play against the Titans on Sunday, the Buccaneers have activated rookie cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad as a potential fill-in
A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 10 matchup
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 10 practice. HC Bowles discussed the health of players heading into Week 10, having a 'short-term memory' in regards to subpar play and his complete confidence in CB Carlton Davis.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023