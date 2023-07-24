Madden 24 Categorical Rankings, Training Camp Schedule & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Madden 24 Categorical Rundown

The start of the 2023 NFL season looms, and with it the Madden 24 ratings assessed by EA Sports. The esteemed Madden rankings from the popular video game franchise have been released, sparking debate across the NFL landscape. The Buccaneers had three representatives in the top 10 at their respective positions including offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (92 overall), linebacker Lavonte David (91 overall) and defensive lineman Vita Vea (88 overall). To round out the rankings, four Tampa Bay cornerstones entrenched their role in the top 20 listing, designated by position: Mike Evans (90 overall), Ryan Jensen (87 overall), Antoine Winfield Jr. (87 overall) and cornerback Jamel Dean (85 overall).

Each of the aforementioned names are tone-setters on Sundays for the Buccaneers and have become household names in the NFL, as well. Through a narrowed lens, Madden creates sub-categories to highlight specialized skill areas within each position group. Several Bucs were listed in the condensed categorical rankings, including Tristan Wirfs being recognized for stellar pass blocking (No. 7, 92 rating). His 90.5 pass blocking grade in 2022 ranked second among all offensive linemen in the NFL, per PFF. Among offensive linemen with 900-or-more offensive snaps in 2022, Wirfs' five pressures allowed were fewest in the NFL. Wirfs matches up with some of the best pass rushers in the NFL and holds his own, anchoring the Bucs' O-Line.