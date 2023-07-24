Madden 24 Categorical Rankings, Training Camp Schedule & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Madden 24 Categorical Rundown
The start of the 2023 NFL season looms, and with it the Madden 24 ratings assessed by EA Sports. The esteemed Madden rankings from the popular video game franchise have been released, sparking debate across the NFL landscape. The Buccaneers had three representatives in the top 10 at their respective positions including offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (92 overall), linebacker Lavonte David (91 overall) and defensive lineman Vita Vea (88 overall). To round out the rankings, four Tampa Bay cornerstones entrenched their role in the top 20 listing, designated by position: Mike Evans (90 overall), Ryan Jensen (87 overall), Antoine Winfield Jr. (87 overall) and cornerback Jamel Dean (85 overall).
Each of the aforementioned names are tone-setters on Sundays for the Buccaneers and have become household names in the NFL, as well. Through a narrowed lens, Madden creates sub-categories to highlight specialized skill areas within each position group. Several Bucs were listed in the condensed categorical rankings, including Tristan Wirfs being recognized for stellar pass blocking (No. 7, 92 rating). His 90.5 pass blocking grade in 2022 ranked second among all offensive linemen in the NFL, per PFF. Among offensive linemen with 900-or-more offensive snaps in 2022, Wirfs' five pressures allowed were fewest in the NFL. Wirfs matches up with some of the best pass rushers in the NFL and holds his own, anchoring the Bucs' O-Line.
In addition, Vita Vea appeared in the hierarchy for sure strength (No. 2, 98 rating). Vea is a disruptive force at the point of attack, wreaking havoc in the interior of offensive lines around the league. His power and quickness overwhelms centers/guards, solidifying the Bucs' defensive front. Vea imposes his will, regularly forcing opposing teams to employ double teams in an effort to try and mitigate his effectiveness in the trenches.
Next in the categorical rankings, Mike Evans garnered attention for catches made in traffic (No. 3, 96 rating). Evans embodies grit between the hash marks, putting it all on the line every play. He is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans runs hard after the catch and makes contested catches look effortless. He is adept at boxing out defenders, putting himself in position before the ball arrives. Evans has essentially become a cheat code on jump-ball situations, as well as back-shoulder catches.
Devin White rounds out the group in the speed category (No. 4, 91 rating). He ran a blazing-fast 4.42 40-yard dash in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and his quickness flashes on tape. The quick-twitch athlete possesses rare closing burst and sideline-to-sideline range. White is the focal point of blitz and pressure packages in Tampa Bay's defense, catching offenses off guard with live-action speed and quick diagnosis skills. He can outpace rushers to the flat, eating up space in a hurry. As one of the Bucs' best defenders, White fortifies the defensive unit.
Training Camp Schedule
Buccaneers training camp will officially begin on Sunday, July 30th, kicking off nine practices open to Krewe members and designated groups at the AdventHealth Training Center. The first nine practices at the practice fields will be open to public viewing, featuring access for Krewe members, premium Krewe members, corporate partners and select groups. The 10th slated practice will be open to the general public, the team's first full-access training camp date in four years.
Monday, July 31, is Military Day and will feature the first padded, full-contact practice of training camp. The team will conclude camp on Monday, August 14 with a workout open to all fans before the team travels to New Jersey for a pair of joint practices with the New York Jets later that week.
Eight of the 10 allotted practices will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted on the practice fields at the AdventHealth Training Center. Covered bleacher seating will be available for those in attendance. Sunday, August 13 is Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth and will start at 1:00 p.m., also on the outdoor practice fields. On Tuesday, August 1, the Bucs will hold a night practice inside the team's indoor practice facility, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Here are the dates, times and designated groups for the 10 open practices during the Buccaneers' 2023 training camp:
- Sunday, July 30, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members
- Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m.: Military Day
- Tuesday, August 1, 7:00 p.m.: Premium Krewe Members
- Thursday, August 3, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members
- Friday, August 4, 8:30 a.m.: Premium Krewe Members
- Monday, August 7, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members
- Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 a.m.: Krewe Members
- Wednesday, August 9, 8:30 a.m.: Jr. Bucs and Community Impact Day
- Sunday, August 13, 1:00 p.m.: Women of Red at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth
- Monday, August 14: General Public - Click Here to Purchase Tickets