McCoy Hopes to Check Manning Off His List

Tackle Demar Dotson is not on the Buccaneers' injury report because he is not yet on the 53-man roster, but he is working on his return from a preseason knee injury that landed him on short-term injured reserve. Dotson began his 21-day practice window two weeks ago and is now eligible to be activated to the roster, should the Bucs choose to do that before Sunday's game. Head Coach Lovie Smith said on Thursday that move was a "possibility" but declined to indicate just yet if it would happen this week.

"Demar is making progress," said Smith. "He hasn't played. It's been a long period of time since he's played. We'll see how it goes. He's back in the mix."

The Giants' injury report had a handful of changes on Thursday. Most notably, rookie defensive end Owa Odighizuwa had his status changed to "out" because he was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring ailment. New York used the open spot on the 53-man roster to sign to promote TE Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad back to the active roster, where he had spent most of the first two months of the season.