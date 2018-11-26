Mike Evans Stakes Out Spot in NFL History

Brate's six-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter opened the scoring against San Francisco and gave him 21 TDs in his career. That moved him out of a tie with Vincent Jackson and into sole possession of ninth place in team annals in that category. Brate would need two more to catch Bruce Hill in eighth, three more to catch Dave Moore in seventh and four more to equal Mike Williams in sixth.

Humphries' touchdown was the game's final score, as he caught a 28-yard pass from a scrambling Jameis Winston for his fourth score of 2018. That's a career-high for the former undrafted free agent, who had a total of four touchdown catches in his first three NFL seasons. Humphries caught the ball at the 49ers' 15-yard line then turned and darted diagonally to the goal line, slicing between two defenders and pushing through safety Antone Exum to get into the end zone. Those 15 yards gained after the catch are nothing new for Humphries, who is among the league's best at picking up YAC.

Running backs tend to dominate the NFL's leaderboard in YAC and YAC per reception because they catch a high percentage of their passes behind or near the line of scrimmage. Among wide receivers only, Humphries is tied for 12th in the NFL in total YAC but he cracks the 10 in YAC per reception for qualifying players. And among all players with at least 40 catches, only one wideout in the NFL has picked up more YAC per catch than Humphries. That player is the Rams' Cooper Kupp, who is now on injured reserve.