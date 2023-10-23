Mike Evans Streaks Into Top 20 All Time

Evans caught six passes for 82 yards in the game, giving him a team-high 468 receiving yards through six games. That average of 78 yards per outing would lead to a 1,326-yard season through a full 17-game season. Evans famously has recorded nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons since he was drafted seventh overall in 2014, the most such seasons to open a career in NFL history. If Evans reaches that milestone again in 2023 he will tie Randy Moss for the second most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in league annals overall. Jerry Rice is the all-time leader, with 14.

Evans' 40-yard score was his longest of the season so far, though he also has a 70-yard non-scoring reception. Since he entered the league, Evans has scored on catches of 40 or more yards on 15 occasions, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL over that span.

Evans tied for the team lead in Sunday's game with six receptions, matching the totals for wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Rachaad White. Godwin has now recorded at least five catches for at least 50 yards in 13 of his last 14 games.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had yet another impactful game, with seven tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. His pass break-up came against 6-4 wide receiver Drake London in the end zone on a third down, leading to a Falcons field goal. His forced fumble was against quarterback Desmond Ridder, who appeared to be completing a 12-yard touchdown run. A hustling Winfield managed to poke the ball out of Ridder's hands just before he crossed the goal line, and the ball went through the end zone for a touchback that gave the ball to the Buccaneers.

Winfield now leads the team in both passes defensed (five) and forced fumbles (3). He is tied for the league lead in forced fumbles and he joins Miami safety Jevon Holland and Kansas City cornerback Trent McDuffie as the only players in the NFL with at least three forced fumbles and at least five passes defensed. Winfield has eight forced fumbles since he entered the league in 2020 as a second-round draft pick, which is second among all NFL defensive backs in that span.

Most Forced Fumbles, NFL Defensive Backs, 2020-23

1. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens: 10

2t. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers: 8

2t. Vonn Bell, Bengals/Panthers: 8

2t. Josh Norman, Bills/49ers/Panthers: 8