Bucs Draw Monday Prime-Time Slot for Round One Matchup with Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their 2022 postseason run in prime time. On Sunday evening, the NFL announced its schedule for the first round of the playoffs and the Buccaneers' meeting with the Dallas Cowboys will cap the action on the evening of Monday, January 16. Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will play just the second Monday night postseason game in NFL history. The league added that wrinkle to the first week of the playoffs last January, with the eventual-champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

The Buccaneers will play at least one playoff game at home for the third season in a row. They famously became the first team in league history to play a Super Bowl – and win – in their own home stadium at the end of the 2020 campaign, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. Last January, the Buccaneers opened the playoffs with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 all-time in postseason games played at Raymond James Stadium. They won Divisional Round contests there following the 1999 and 2002 seasons, over Washington and San Francisco, respectively, both times after earning a first-round bye. They lost Wild Card round matchups at home in 2005 to Washington and 2007 to the New York Giants.

The Buccaneers will play the Cowboys in the postseason for the first time, but it will be their first such meeting in 40 years. Dallas eliminated the Buccaneers from the playoffs after the 1981 and 1982 seasons, both times in Texas.