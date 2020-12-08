Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to Support 50 Different Charitable Causes This Week Through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday versus Minnesota

Dec 08, 2020 at 11:59 AM

PHOTOS: 2020 My Cause, My Cleats 

View pictures of the cleats and foundations represented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during week 14.

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Biehl's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 07, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Mike Greenberg's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Joe Haeg #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - General Manager Jason Licht's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Rob McCartney's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Quarterback Josh Rosen #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Director of Player Personnel John Spytek's shoes for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 05, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 02, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This Sunday, more than 50 players and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign, a league-wide initiative that offers teams the opportunity to promote charitable causes that are important to them through creative cleat designs. Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting 50 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay hosts Minnesota on Sunday, December 13 at 1 p.m.

This week, Buccaneers players will share images and the stories behind their custom designs using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. Fans may visit the team's website at Buccaneers.com/MyCauseMyCleats for exclusive My Cause My Cleats images and videos, with new content being added leading up to Sunday's game. To help produce this year's cleats, the Buccaneers worked with artists Jason Hulfish (Grand Theming Studios), Marcus Rivero (Soles By Sir) and Eric Dorsey (iLLustratiVe Cre8ions).

Among the more than 50 Buccaneers participating is cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, a member of the team's Social Justice Player Board who has lost friends to gun violence. Davis will wear cleats supporting Safe & Sound Hillsborough to encourage community work that develops strong families, safe schools and healthy neighborhoods. Defensive lineman ﻿William Gholston﻿ is showcasing the names of 25 local students Buccaneers players and staff are mentoring this year through the team's Youth Leadership Program, a new component of the Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative. Center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿, the team's nominee for the NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, will once again support the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which provides comfort, care and resources to those grieving the death of a loved one who served in the military. Running back ﻿Ronald Jones II﻿ is raising awareness for a social justice cause that has directly impacted his family by showing support for Mothers Against Police Brutality. And tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ will wear cleats to promote the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community engagement and fitness.

On Sunday, Head Coach Bruce Arians will be wearing specially-designed sneakers to raise awareness for CASA/Guardian ad Litem, a focus of the Arians Family Foundation's mission to advocate for abused, neglected or abandoned children. Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin will wear sneakers supporting RISE, the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. Also supporting a cause they are passionate about are Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Director of Player Personnel John Spytek, Director of College Scouting Mike Biehl, Director of Pro Scouting Rob McCartney, Director of Football Administration Mike Greenberg, and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote, who will be sporting sneakers in support of the National CMV Foundation. Spytek co-founded the National CMV Foundation with his wife, Kristen, in honor of their daughter, Evelyn Grace, who passed away from CMV in 2014. Offensive linemen ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ and ﻿Alex Cappa﻿ will also be wearing cleats to pay tribute to Evelyn Grace and the work of the National CMV Foundation.

This is the fifth-consecutive season that NFL players are raising awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the campaign, with a record number of more than 1,000 players throughout the league participating. My Cause My Cleats officially launched on Giving Tuesday – December 1 – leading up to the Week 13 games and continuing through Week 14.

Players have the option to raise funds for their cause of choice through auctioning their cleats on NFL Auction where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they select. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction and help raise funds for the causes nearest to their hearts. To learn more about causes and stories throughout the NFL, visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats.

Click here for a list of each Buccaneers player that is participating in the campaign (*includes practice squad and injured reserve)

