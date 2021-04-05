There's More on the Table for Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' Defense in 2021

Suh was the second player and first non-quarterback selected in the 2010 draft and he immediately delivered on promise that suggested with a 10-sack season in Detroit. He won the first of his five Pro Bowl invites and three first-team Associated Press All-Pro awards that season and kicked of a decade-plus of generally being one of the hardest interior linemen in the NFL to handle. He has not yet had another 10-sack campaign but he remains very disruptive and is only getting more and more accustomed to his role in Todd Bowles' aggressive defense.

"Without question I think I had a better year [in 2020]," said Suh, who originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2019 and then returned on a second deal last year. "I found ways to be more successful in the particular defense we're running. I understand how I'm kind of put in the defense in a lot of ways where sometimes I have to be a decoy to free up other guys, which I have no problem doing and I've done that a lot in my career. But also I like to join the party and have fun myself. At the end of the day, I'm really focused on whatever's best for the team, but at the same time I've got to be able to continue to produce and make plays."

The Buccaneers have finished with the NFL's top-ranked rush defense in each of Suh's two years in town. While the pass defense ranked 21st in 2020 in yards allowed per game, it was eighth in yards per pass and seventh in sacks per pass play. The run defense, however, gave up 20 more yards per game in the season's second half than it did in the first, which probably had something to do with the loss of Vita Vea in Week Five. Suh said the Bucs will have to do a lot of offseason film study to identify specific ways they can improve, but he did have a couple of key areas in mind.

"Just off the top of my head I would say we could do better in the run defense, even though we were considered number-one," he said, using disdainful air quotes for the words 'number-one.' "We gave up some big runs, especially [if] you look at the Minnesota game again. They dominated us. Then you come back and you look at the Saints games – they were able to have some big runs, especially when their quarterback runs in different situations like that. And then in the pass game I think we gave up some very, very big plays, going back as early as the L.A. Chargers game. We had a couple of deep balls that came over our head, which was a combination of rush and coverage.

"So I think as a collective unit we can get a lot better. We can finish as the number-one defense – that is to be our particular goal – in totality."

Suh was 23 when he had that monstrous 10-sack season as a rookie. He's now 34 – and a new father of twin boys! – but he thinks he can do it again. That would certainly help the Bucs' build on its Super Bowl momentum, as would the continued development of a young but promising secondary. More good fortune in the health department would help, too; Vea was the only starter in 2020 to miss significant time due to injury. If Suh's history is a guide, he should be counted on to be in the middle of the action for the entire season. He has never missed a game or a start due to injury in his 11-year career, appearing in 184 games, including the playoffs.