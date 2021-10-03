Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Patriots

Shaquil Barrett﻿. Speaking of Barrett, he was rather straightforward with the media this week on what the Bucs' pass-rushers need to do: Bring a 'must-win' mentality to everything they do. The Buccaneers have recorded exactly one sack in each of their first three games and rank last in the NFL in sacks per pass play after excelling in that category last season. Barrett made it clear that the one-sack games have to end immediately, saying, "It won't be a one sack game for us ever again. We'll have more than one sack every game from here on out." With Jason Pierre-Paul's status for Sunday night's game uncertain, Barrett is the clear leader of that pass-rushing group and it's most productive player over the past two-plus seasons. Barrett, who was second in the NFL only to Aaron Donald in quarterback pressures over the past two seasons, has seen his pressure rate dip at the beginning of 2021. After being among the league leaders with pressure rates of 15.4% in 2019 and 15.2% in 2020 – and collecting 27.5 sacks in the process, Barrett is at 8.9% so far in this young season. Barrett could get his starting partner back on Sunday as Pierre-Paul is considered questionable for the game after missing one contest, but he is also predicting a breakout game for rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, perhaps as early as this week. That would be a big help, but it will likely be Barrett who leads the Bucs back to the sort of impactful rush they had last year.

Chris Godwin﻿. Godwin was on the injury report this week with a thumb ailment but he didn't miss any practice time and he may need to pick up some offensive slack if Gronkowski can't play. Of course, Godwin is already the Buccaneers' leading receiver with 19 catches for 241 yards, but in 2019 – the last season before Gronkowski's arrival – Godwin averaged 95.2 receiving yards per game to finish second in the NFL in that category. Godwin is probably the Buccaneers' most versatile receiver and already this season he's logged 100 snaps in the slot, 53 split out wide, 29 lined up tight at the end of the line and even two in the backfield. In last week's game against the Rams he also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career, going in motion from left to right and taking an underneath handoff from Brady before knifing between tacklers into the end zone. That score extended Godwin's streak of consecutive regular-season games with a touchdown to six, which equals the longest such run in franchise history. Godwin now shares that record with Mike Evans and Earnest Graham but could take it all for himself with one more score on Sunday night.

Devin White﻿. In 2020, White and fellow inside linebacker Lavonte David were the rock-solid core of the Buccaneers' defense, and in the 2020 playoffs White emerged as a playmaking superstar and a turnover machine. White and David are still one of the best off-ball linebacker duos in the NFL, but through three games both are still looking for some more splash plays. Neither has a sack yet, though White has hit the quarterback four times, nor does either have a turnover or a tackle for loss, the latter of which has been a career-long specialty for David. Some of this has to do with opposing teams essentially abandoning the run on the Buccaneers and featuring a lot of quick passes to the perimeter. Still, Bruce Arians said on Monday that he hopes to see both White and David make some more big plays in the passing game and that both are capable of having multi-interception outings. This week, White faces a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, who the Bucs will be hoping to harass and confuse with a variety of pass-rushes and disguised looks. White will likely get several opportunities to invade the backfield, and he could turn in his first few big plays of the season if Jones tries to work the middle of the field with his short passing game.