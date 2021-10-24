Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What's Next: 6-1 Bucs Get First Crack at Saints

The Buccaneers will take a four-game winning streak and the top spot in the division standings into New Orleans next Sunday but will have to overcome their former quarterback to put a strong grip on the NFC South

Oct 24, 2021 at 07:58 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

WNsaintsjw
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season and they vanquished the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome during the playoffs along the way. What the Buccaneers did not do in 2020 was unseat the Saints as division champs or win their first NFC South title since 2007. That leaves Tampa Bay with some unfinished business in 2021, and a Week Eight road trip that could be season-defining.

The Buccaneers are 6-1 through seven games for the first time in franchise history after battering the Chicago Bears, 38-3, on Sunday for their fourth straight win. To get their first 7-1 start ever, the Bucs will need to get a road win against a Saints team that has won the last five games in the head-to-head series, as well as the last four division championships. New Orleans came into Week Seven with a 3-2 record and will look to move closer to the Bucs in the standings on Monday night with a game in Seattle.

In a season that has seen Tom Brady return to Foxborough and defeat the New England Patriots, his team for the first 20 years of his unparalleled career, the Buccaneers will experience the other side of that coin in New Orleans in Week Eight. After the retirement of Drew Brees, the Saints have now turned their offense over to Jameis Winston, who spent his first five NFL seasons as a Buccaneer. The first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, Winston played five seasons in Tampa and is the team's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, but he signed with the Saints in 2020 after the Bucs lured Brady to town.

Winston is enjoying his fresh start in the bayou, compiling a 12-3 touchdown-interception ratio and a 108.3 passer rating through his first five starts as a Saint. Winston's passing yards per game (178.4) is down drastically from his five years in Tampa but his 10.3% touchdown rate leads the entire NFL. The Saints' current formula for winning includes a rushing attack that ranked ninth in the NFL heading into Week Seven and a scoring defense that was allowing the fourth-fewest points. That's how the Saints are 28th in total yards but ninth in scoring through six weeks.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is trying to keep pace in an NFC race that is very top-heavy. The Arizona Cardinals improved to 7-0 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, and both the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams joined the Bucs at 6-1 with victories over Washington and Detroit, respectively. The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys were on a bye.

The Buccaneers could also be getting some key performers back from injuries in Week Eight, though the looming bye week that follows could lead the team to take a cautious approach with some of those injured regulars. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Lavonte David are among the injured players the team will be tracking closely as they prepare for the Saints.

The Buccaneers have an early lead in the NFC South as the season nears its midway point, but they've played only one division game so far. Next Sunday's contest in New Orleans kicks off the division race in earnest.

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Get Mini-Bye Then Visit from Bears

After winning three games in a 12-day span, the Buccaneers will enjoy a long weekend to recharge and recover and then will seek the best start in team history against the Bears and their ferocious defense
news

What's Next: Quick Turnaround as 4-1 Bucs Head to Philly

The Buccaneers ran up 558 yards of offense against Miami in Week Five and took over first place in the NFC South but must now get ready for the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles on a short week that once again ends in prime time
news

What's Next: Bucs Return Home to Face State-Rival Dolphins

The Bucs will have a home game against the Miami Dolphins in Week Five as they seek to take control of the NFC South and beat a second straight foe from the AFC East
news

What's Next: Tom Brady's Patriot Reunion Arrives as Bucs Head to Foxboro

The Buccaneers and Patriots will take the Sunday Night prime-time spotlight in Week Four as long-time New England star Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium with a chance to break an enormous NFL record
news

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Big NFC Tilt with Rams

Two prime conference contenders will square off in Los Angeles next Sunday as the Buccaneers make their first visit to SoFi stadium to take on a Rams team now led by veteran QB Matthew Stafford
news

What's Next: Bucs Stay Home for Division Opener vs. Falcons

After opening their season with a nail-biting 31-29 win over Dallas in Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game, the Bucs will get a weekend break before preparing for a visit from the division-rival Falcons in Week Two
news

What's Next: Roster Set at 53, Then Bucs Focus on Cowboys

The Buccaneers have a week-and-a-half to get their regular-season roster set and prepare for the Dallas Cowboys before the 2021 NFL season kicks off at Raymond James Stadium on September 9
news

What's Next: Plenty Still at Stake in Bucs-Falcons Rematch

The Falcons won't be able to play spoiler when they come to Tampa in Week 16 but they could keep the Bucs from moving up in the conference standings
Advertising