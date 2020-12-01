Playoff Push 2020: Bucs Hold Ground in Sixth Spot

4. N.Y. Giants (4-7)

It's not a matter of which division winner will be in the four seed when it's all said and done but which NFC East team can rise from the unsightly battle of four teams well below .500. Last week, Philadelphia was in this spot but now it's the Giants after New York slipped past Cincinnati before the Eagles' Monday night loss. Washington also won in Week 12, absolutely crushing Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and pushing the Cowboys to last place in the overall conference standings. New York and Washington are tied with 4-7 records but the Giants swept the season series (which accounts for half of their total wins!). Both teams have fairly daunting schedules left over the last five weeks.

5. L.A. Rams (7-4)

The Rams loss to San Francisco in Week 12, which completed the 49ers' season sweep, dropped Los Angeles out of the NFC West lead. However, with a 7-4 record and a 7-2 mark in conference play, the Rams are still positioned very well in the postseason hunt. Their spot directly ahead of the Buccaneers in the standings is troubling, given their head-to-head win in Week 11. The Rams do still have to play Arizona twice and Seattle once, so they have an opportunity to take the division lead back but also could fall in the overall standings if they can't beat their division foes.

6. Tampa Bay (7-5)

The loss to Kansas City didn't hurt the Bucs in terms of tiebreakers or knock them down a spot in the standings, but it did put the NFC South division title almost completely out of reach. After the Saints play the Falcons in Week 13, the Buccaneers will be either two or three games behind New Orleans, with four to play and with the Saints holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. That makes the Bucs' more immediate concern teams that are just out of the playoff picture heading into the final month. That starts with a game against the Vikings at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14. Minnesota plays the 1-10 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 and a win would improve them to 6-6.

7. Arizona (6-5)