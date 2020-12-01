Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playoff Push 2020: Bucs Hold Ground in Sixth Spot

The Bucs obviously didn't improve their playoff chances with a Week 12 loss to Kansas City, but they are in relatively the same position as they were a week ago, with only the Vikings becoming a more pressing concern

Dec 01, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

PlayoffPictureTemplate_16x9_W12

The bad news is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs fell just short in Week 12, leading to a second consecutive 27-24 loss and a record of 7-5. The good news is that the teams directly above and below Tampa Bay in the NFC playoff seeding also lost in Week 12. In addition, the Bucs' loss to the Chiefs, while certainly not helpful, did not particularly hurt them in terms of tiebreakers since Kansas City was an AFC opponent.

The big winner in the NFC action in Week 12 was Minnesota, which has a good chance of coming to Tampa in Week 14 just one game behind the Buccaneers. But for now, the Bucs are on a bye week and here's how the NFC standings currently shake out:

1. New Orleans (9-2)

The Saints got their eighth straight win rather easily, dominating a Denver Broncos squad that was playing without any actual quarterbacks thanks to COVID rules enforcement. That allowed them to stay a game ahead of Green Bay and Seattle. New Orleans also has the best record against NFC teams, at 7-1, which would be the first tiebreaker for seeding against the Seahawks. However, the Saints lost to the Packers in Week Three and thus do not want to be in a head-to-head tie with Green Bay. New Orleans still has to play the Chiefs and a resurgent Vikings squad.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 12 | Top Sights

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup against Kansas City.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Secondary logo patch before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chain arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chain arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - End Racism shirt before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - End Racism shirt before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Flyover before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 91

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. Seattle (8-3)

Last week we noted that the Seahawks, then in the fifth spot in the conference standings, could move quickly and dramatically up this list since they were actually tied for first in the NFC West, and that's exactly what happened. Seattle beat Philadelphia on Monday night after the Rams had fallen to San Francisco on Sunday. So now the Seahawks are alone in first in their division and facing an upcoming three-game stretch of both New York squads and the Washington Football Team. Seattle still has an excellent chance of earning the only conference first-round bye.

3. Green Bay (8-3)

The Packers had no trouble with the Bears on Sunday night, and four of their last five games come against teams that currently have losing record (including the Bears one more time). The only remaining Green Bay opponent with a winning record is Tennessee, and while that will be a challenge at Lambeau Field in Week 16, it is also the least important game left on their slate in terms of tiebreakers. Both Green Bay and Seattle have 6-2 conference records, so the next tiebreaker is record in common games. Seattle has a slight edge in that but still has to play San Francisco again while the Packers still have to play Philadelphia.

4. N.Y. Giants (4-7)

It's not a matter of which division winner will be in the four seed when it's all said and done but which NFC East team can rise from the unsightly battle of four teams well below .500. Last week, Philadelphia was in this spot but now it's the Giants after New York slipped past Cincinnati before the Eagles' Monday night loss. Washington also won in Week 12, absolutely crushing Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and pushing the Cowboys to last place in the overall conference standings. New York and Washington are tied with 4-7 records but the Giants swept the season series (which accounts for half of their total wins!). Both teams have fairly daunting schedules left over the last five weeks.

5. L.A. Rams (7-4)

The Rams loss to San Francisco in Week 12, which completed the 49ers' season sweep, dropped Los Angeles out of the NFC West lead. However, with a 7-4 record and a 7-2 mark in conference play, the Rams are still positioned very well in the postseason hunt. Their spot directly ahead of the Buccaneers in the standings is troubling, given their head-to-head win in Week 11. The Rams do still have to play Arizona twice and Seattle once, so they have an opportunity to take the division lead back but also could fall in the overall standings if they can't beat their division foes.

6. Tampa Bay (7-5)

The loss to Kansas City didn't hurt the Bucs in terms of tiebreakers or knock them down a spot in the standings, but it did put the NFC South division title almost completely out of reach. After the Saints play the Falcons in Week 13, the Buccaneers will be either two or three games behind New Orleans, with four to play and with the Saints holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. That makes the Bucs' more immediate concern teams that are just out of the playoff picture heading into the final month. That starts with a game against the Vikings at Raymond James Stadium in Week 14. Minnesota plays the 1-10 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 and a win would improve them to 6-6.

7. Arizona (6-5)

With consecutive losses to Seattle and New England, the Cardinals have gone from first place in the NFC West to a tenuous hold on the last conference playoff spot. While the Cardinals seemed to be flying high just a couple weeks ago, they've actually lost three of their last four, with the only win courtesy of the "Hail Murray" miracle win over Buffalo in Week 10. The Cardinals have two games left against the Rams, which will probably decide their playoff fate.

On the outside…

8. Minnesota (5-6)

Again, the Vikings were the big winners in the NFC Wild Card race with the Rams, Bucs, Cardinals and Bears all losing. Minnesota has won four of its last five and still has games left against the faltering Bears and Lions. The Vikings' 4-4 record in conference play isn't great, but it's the same as the Buccaneers and only slightly worse than the Cardinals' 4-3 mark. Minnesota is ahead of Chicago in the standings due to a head-to-head victory, though the teams meet again in Week 15.

9. Chicago Bears (5-6)

The Bears are still just a game out of the last playoff spot but seem to be heading in the wrong direction with five straight losses, the most recent one a 41-25 thrashing by the Packers that Head Coach Matt Nagy called "flat-out embarrassing." Still, four of Chicago's last five games are against teams that currently have losing records (the fifth is a Green Bay rematch) and it's 5-4 record is better than that of Tampa Bay, Minnesota and San Francisco. Given their loss in Chicago in Week Five, the Bucs would prefer that the Bears keep sinking in the standings.

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

The 49ers are last among the three 5-6 teams due to a 3-5 record in conference play but they feel like a legitimate threat after beating the Rams last weekend. Their final five games are a mixed bag, with two games against the depressed NFC East (Washington and Dallas) but also meetings with Buffalo, Arizona and Seattle.

What Lies Ahead for Tampa Bay:

The Bucs will get a week off to watch the NFC playoff field shake out a little more, then return for a four-game run to the finish, all against conference opponents. The Bucs will have their fate in their own hands, as there are only seven NFC teams that can conceivably reach 11 wins, where Tampa Bay would finish with a last-month sweep. Even three wins is likely to get the Buccaneers in, given that Minnesota, Chicago and San Francisco would all need to run their respective tables to get to 10 wins. The Buccaneers would help their chances greatly with a win over the Vikings upon their return from the bye.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Players, Staff to Participate in Fifth Annual My Cause, My Cleats Initiative

Fifty-seven Buccaneers players will join the over 1,000 players league-wide in supporting the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, though they'll have to wait to debut them.
news

Tight Windows | A Next Gen Look at Chiefs-Bucs

Tom Brady had to throw into tight coverage against Kansas City but still produced big numbers, including a high percentage of success on deep throws
news

Bucs Bye Week Emphasis: Faster Starts

Tampa Bay's offense outscored its opponents 48-14 in the first quarter through the first five games of the season but has been unable to capture that same early production in recent losses
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Break Before Facing Vikings

Tampa Bay heads into its bye week needing to refocus for a final four-week run to the end of the regular season, with a potential playoff spot hanging in the balance and the Vikings coming to town in Week 14

Advertising