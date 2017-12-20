Oh What Fun: Christmas with the McCoys

"So many parents, guardians, teachers or mentors brought kids here tonight and I want them to know their strength does not go unnoticed," says McCoy. "As much as I love superheroes, to me they are the real superheroes."

And what's a dinner without a dance break? Led by McCoy's 3-year-old twins, toddlers began dancing along to holiday beats with Captain Fear in the middle of dinner service. The pure joy of childhood.

As the night progressed, Gerald offered to host the dinner guests on a special tour of the all-new indoor practice facility, while sharing insight into the significance of the new structure. "I have been here for 8 years and this is the first time we have had an indoor facility -you get to see it before many people," shared McCoy.

While Gerald and his family led the group closer to the indoor facility, they were met by Whoville characters, a nod to a McCoy family favorite, who would help disclose the biggest surprise of the night. Decked with holiday wish lists compiled discreetly with care, the McCoy family created the "Christmas morning experience" inside the indoor practice facility for all in attendance.

Bikes, headphones and playhouses fit for their favorite super hero or princess. Each family had a Christmas tree to call their very own and items from their wish list tucked underneath. One child expressed she was so excited she could ride her brand-new bike all the way home.

Beyond the tangible gifts, the evening offered light to families in need during the stressful holiday season. "Tonight, gives so much hope and happiness, shares Tim Marks, CEO and President of Metropolitan Ministries. "This is so much more than a cleat for Gerald McCoy (referencing Gerald McCoy's My Cause My Cleats initiative during week 13), he's always highlighting single parents and the families here tonight will not forget him and this moment."