Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 14: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Return to Practice

Not only did the Buccaneers have a short week last week, they were also dealing with a slew of injuries, most notably to their skill players. Week Six now brings good news as many players have returned to practice, most notably wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay also got running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette back in a limited capacity. It was just wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Carlton Davis that sat out. Evans is still dealing with an ankle injury, though it hasn't kept him from taking the field. Davis has an abdomen issue, as was revealed by Head Coach Bruce Arians during Wednesday's media availability.