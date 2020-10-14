Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 14: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Return to Practice

The Bucs have had a few extra days to get healthy and as of Wednesday had just two players sit out of practice.

Oct 14, 2020 at 05:13 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Not only did the Buccaneers have a short week last week, they were also dealing with a slew of injuries, most notably to their skill players. Week Six now brings good news as many players have returned to practice, most notably wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay also got running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette back in a limited capacity. It was just wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Carlton Davis that sat out. Evans is still dealing with an ankle injury, though it hasn't kept him from taking the field. Davis has an abdomen issue, as was revealed by Head Coach Bruce Arians during Wednesday's media availability.

Davis wasn't the only defensive player added to the report from last week. Inside linebacker Lavonte David is dealing with a knee issue, as is safety Jordan Whitehead. They both practiced in a limited capacity.

The Packers got good news with wide receiver Devante Adams practicing fully as he recovers from his own hamstring injury. Green Bay sat a total of two players, as well.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen) – Did Not Participate

DL Khalil Davis (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation  
TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Full Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation

Packers

WR Devante Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee) – Limited Participation

LB Krys Barnes (shoulder) – Limited Participation

DT Kenny Clark (groin) – Full Participation

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) – Did Not Participate

LB Rashan Gary (ankle) – Limited Participation

CB Kevin King (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Limited Participation

LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion) – Full Participation

