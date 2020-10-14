Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 14: Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette Return to Practice

Not only did the Buccaneers have a short week last week, they were also dealing with a slew of injuries, most notably to their skill players. Week Six now brings good news as many players have returned to practice, most notably wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay also got running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette back in a limited capacity. It was just wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Carlton Davis that sat out. Evans is still dealing with an ankle injury, though it hasn't kept him from taking the field. Davis has an abdomen issue, as was revealed by Head Coach Bruce Arians during Wednesday's media availability.
Davis wasn't the only defensive player added to the report from last week. Inside linebacker Lavonte David is dealing with a knee issue, as is safety Jordan Whitehead. They both practiced in a limited capacity.
The Packers got good news with wide receiver Devante Adams practicing fully as he recovers from his own hamstring injury. Green Bay sat a total of two players, as well.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
CB Carlton Davis (abdomen) – Did Not Participate
DL Khalil Davis (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Did Not Participate
RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation
RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Justin Watson (chest) – Full Participation
S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation
Packers
WR Devante Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation
CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee) – Limited Participation
LB Krys Barnes (shoulder) – Limited Participation
DT Kenny Clark (groin) – Full Participation
RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) – Did Not Participate
LB Rashan Gary (ankle) – Limited Participation
CB Kevin King (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Limited Participation
LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion) – Full Participation