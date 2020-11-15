Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

DL Ndamukong Suh. The first time the Bucs and Panthers met this season, in Week Two, Tampa Bay's defense recorded five sacks and got much of its pressure straight up the middle. That included two sacks by Suh, who has four QB takedowns on the season and is tied for the team lead with 12 quarterback hits. From the start of the 2019 season through the midway point of 2020, Suh recorded 60 QB pressures, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked fourth among all interior defensive linemen in the league. Suh is also a critical piece in Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense, which gave up 138 yards last Sunday to the Saints but is still averaging just 77.9 yards allowed per game. The Panthers' rushing attack frequently attacks straight up the middle, and with good success. According to the NFLGSIS stat service, the Panthers have run 76 of their 226 rushing plays up the gut, which is the sixth-highest total in the league. Carolina has averaged 4.43 yards per carry on those plays, the 13th-best rate in the NFL. After getting double-teamed very frequently in 2019, Suh has seen more one-on-one opportunities this year as opposing offenses key more on outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and as he noted last week, he hopes to continue seeing single blocks the rest of the way.

WR Chris Godwin. The Bucs' leading receiver in 2019 returned from a finger fracture last weekend to catch three passes for 41 yards, and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver said he only saw one instance in which the injury kept Godwin from making a play. While Godwin still has pins in his fingers and is playing with a splint, he says that the digit is quickly getting better. Last year, Godwin absolutely terrorized the Panthers, recording 18 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown in two meetings. Injuries have limited the fourth-year receiver in 2020 after his 2019 Pro Bowl breakout campaign, as he has missed four games due to the finger, a hamstring pull and a concussion. After racking up 1,333 yards and ranking second in the NFL in receiving yards per game last year, Godwin has been limited, by circumstance mostly, to 320 yards through the first nine games of 2020. But he impressed Garver with his toughness in last Sunday's contest and, given some better injury luck down the stretch, could be primed for a big second half. With the addition of Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers may be emphasizing three and four-receiver sets in the coming weeks, and Godwin usually operates out of the slot in those alignments. Last season, he was one of the NFL's best slot receivers, leading the league in receiving yards on passes down the middle of the field.

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul missed both games against Carolina last year as he was recovering from an offseason neck injury but he dropped Teddy Bridgewater for a sack in Week Two of this year, and he leads the Buccaneers in 2020 with 6.5 sacks. He also has 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as the 31-year-old edge rusher (he'll turn 32 on New Year's Day) has shown no signs of slowing down. Since he primarily rushes from the right end of the Bucs' front, he'll be going up against one or more replacement blockers with left tackle Russell Okung out. Carolina has done a decent job protecting Bridgewater, ranking 15th in the NFL with a sacks-allowed-per-pass-play rate of 5.79%, although Tampa Bay got to him five times in the season's earlier meeting. Getting pressure on the opposing quarterback has been a key determining factor for the Buccaneers this season in terms of the final outcome; Tampa Bay is 5-1 this year when it records at least three sacks in a game. Pierre-Paul, who has 27.5 sacks in just 33 games as a Buccaneer, has seven more games to rack up at least 3.5 more QB takedowns and record his fourth career season with double-digit sacks. Getting closer to that mark on Sunday would significantly increase the Buccaneers chances of leaving Charlotte with a seventh victory.

T Donovan Smith. As important as pressuring the opposing quarterback has been to the Buccaneers this season, limiting that same pressure on Tom Brady has been even more critical. In six of their nine games so far, the Bucs have allowed two or fewer sacks of Brady, and they've won all of those contests. Every time they've allowed three or more sacks, they've lost. Obviously, Smith, Brady's blind side protector, has been an important part of that typically good protection, though last week he and replacement left guard Joe Haeg weren't particularly in sync and Brady felt some pressure from the left side late in the game. This week, Smith's long-time linemate Ali Marpet will be out as well. Smith, who has played in and started 88 of a possible 89 games since he was drafted in 2015, has good size and nimble feet and has had stretches of dominance in his career. Carolina's pass rush hasn't been particularly productive in 2020 but it does include a potential star-in-the-making in second-year defensive end Brian Burns. The Panthers use Burns on both ends of the line, likely dependent upon where the tight end is lined up, but he should see plenty of one-on-one snaps against Smith.