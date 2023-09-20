Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Patrick O'Connor Signed Back to Active Roster, Chase Edmonds to I.R.

The Bucs made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, placing RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, promoting DL Patrick O'Connor and signing DL Deadrin Senat and G Logan Stenberg to the practice squad

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:15 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RM-092023

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. The resulting open spot on the 53-man roster was filled by the promotion of defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad.

In addition to the opening created by O'Connor's promotion, the Buccaneers had a second vacancy on their 16-man practice squad after releasing guard John Molchon on Monday. They filled both spots with the additions of defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and guard Logan Stenberg.

Edmonds, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March, sustained a knee injury in last Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears. He will miss at least the next four games but is eligible to return to the active roster this season. Prior to his injury, he rushed four times for 20 yards.

O'Connor was on Tampa Bay's active roster for the entirety of the past three seasons, playing in 46 games in that span and ranking as one of the team's most active special teams players. He first joined the Buccaneers during his 2017 rookie season and has played in 58 games overall, registering 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on defense. He played in the Week Two win over Chicago after being elevated from the practice squad.

Senat returns to the Buccaneers after spending most of the 2022 season on the team's active roster. He appeared in 12 games last season and contributed 17 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Florida.

Stenberg was originally a fourth-round draft pick out of Kentucky by the Detroit Lions in 2020. He spent three seasons in Detroit before being waived during training camp this year, appearing in 25 games with four starts. He saw his most extensive action last season, playing in 16 games and logging those four starts at right guard. After his waiver in August, he was claimed by the Bears but then later waived again in the final roster cut-down.

Related Content

news

Bucs Activate Patrick O'Connor, J.J. Russell for Bears Game

The Buccaneers will have a 55-man roster on game day to face the Bears in Week Two after elevating DL Patrick O'Connor and LB J.J. Russell from the practice squad on Saturday
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed guard John Molchon to their practice squad after rookie tackle Raiqwon O'Neal was signed by the Seahawks to their active roster
news

Bucs Fill Out Practice Squad with Patrick O'Connor, Patrick Laird

After signing 14 players to the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Buccaneers used the last two spots to bring back RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O'Connor
news

John Wolford, Jose Ramirez Among First 14 on Practice Squad

The Bucs formed most of the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, filling 14 of the 16 available spots with players they let go during Tuesday's cuts, including QB John Wolford and sixth-round draft pick Jose Ramirez
news

Bucs Cut Down to 53 for Regular Season, Place Ryan Jensen on IR

The Buccaneers officially made 37 roster moves on Tuesday to meet the regular-season limit of 53 players, including placing C Ryan Jensen on IR, releasing QB John Wolford and cutting rookie OLB Jose Ramirez
news

Bucs Add Former Browns Safety Richard Lecounte

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed third-year safety Richard LeCounte, a fifth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2021 who went to training camp this summer with the Rams
news

Bucs Waive Rodrigo Blankenship, Ending Kicker Competition

Chase McLaughlin appears to be the Bucs' choice at placekicker after Rodrigo Blankenship was waived on Monday… McLaughlin made all of his kicks in two preseason games, including a 48-yard field goal
news

Bucs Claim CB Rodarius Williams, Place Russell Gage on IR

The Buccaneers have added former Giants cornerback Rodarius Williams to their preseason roster, opening a spot with the expected move of WR Russell Gage to injured reserve
news

Bucs Add QB Convert Cephus Johnson to Receiving Corps

The Buccaneers have signed rookie wide receiver Cephus Johnson, who primarily played quarterback in college, waiving cornerback Duron Lowe to make room on the 90-man preseason roster
news

Bucs Add Rookie DB Avery Young to Camp Roster

On Monday, the Buccaneers made their first roster move since opening training camp, signing former Rutgers safety Avery Young and waiving first-year tackle Grant Hermanns
news

Will Gholston Returns for 11th Season with Bucs

Will Gholston, originally a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2013, signed a new one-year deal on Tuesday, the same day that veteran players reported for the start of training camp
Advertising