Patrick O'Connor Signed Back to Active Roster, Chase Edmonds to I.R.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. The resulting open spot on the 53-man roster was filled by the promotion of defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad.

In addition to the opening created by O'Connor's promotion, the Buccaneers had a second vacancy on their 16-man practice squad after releasing guard John Molchon on Monday. They filled both spots with the additions of defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and guard Logan Stenberg.

Edmonds, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March, sustained a knee injury in last Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears. He will miss at least the next four games but is eligible to return to the active roster this season. Prior to his injury, he rushed four times for 20 yards.

O'Connor was on Tampa Bay's active roster for the entirety of the past three seasons, playing in 46 games in that span and ranking as one of the team's most active special teams players. He first joined the Buccaneers during his 2017 rookie season and has played in 58 games overall, registering 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits on defense. He played in the Week Two win over Chicago after being elevated from the practice squad.

Senat returns to the Buccaneers after spending most of the 2022 season on the team's active roster. He appeared in 12 games last season and contributed 17 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Florida.