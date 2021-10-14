Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week Six in a Thursday night prime-time showdown, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. After a very brief week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kevin Minter. In the past two seasons, Minter has had a pair of short stints as a replacement for Devin White and has been steady and productive both times. In six nearly complete games (he replaced White after just a couple snaps when White was hurt in Week Two in 2019), Minter has recorded 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. This is the first time he will be filling in for David, and in so doing he is replacing one of the better coverage linebackers in the league. That will be an important part of his performance Thursday night against an Eagles offense that likes to throw the ball to running backs Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell. With Minter joining White in the starting lineup, the Buccaneers two backups at inside linebacker will be rookies K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard, fifth and seventh-round draft picks, respectively. Neither has played a defensive snap in the NFL yet.

Mike Evans. There were some games in 2020, the first season with Tom Brady at the helm of the Bucs' offense, that the football wasn't finding Evans, either due to extensive double coverage or other talented pass-catchers being open. There were seven games during the season, including the playoffs, in which he was targeted four or fewer times. That has not been the case in 2021. After catching three passes for 24 yards on six targets in the season opener, Evans has been targeted at least eight times in every game and has produced 75 or more yards each time. He has twice scored multiple touchdowns in a game this season, including last Sunday in a win over Miami, one of which came on a go route when he was isolated on the right side of the formation. Neither of those things is uncommon for Evans, who 39 receptions on go routes since 2018, the most in the league in that span. He also has nine touchdowns when isolated on one side of the formation since Brady arrived in 2020; again that's the most in the NFL in that span. Philadelphia's defense ranks third in the league in passing yards allowed and is 10th on Football Outsider's DVOA list, but has had a bit more trouble with number-one receivers. Philly only ranks 23rd in passing defense DVOA against that category of pass-catchers, which even in the Bucs' loaded aerial attack probably best describes Evans.

Jason Pierre-Paul. Pierre-Paul missed two games with a shoulder injury and was playing with a club on his injured right hand when he returned to action in Week Five, but that didn't stop him from wanting to be on the field as much as possible. He saw action on 41 of the Bucs' 54 defensive snaps, a 76% usage rate that is just a bit below where he usually lands in the mid-80s. Meanwhile, rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka saw his snap count fall to 17. The Bucs will probably seek a bit more balance between those two and Shaq Barrett, and will also usually face more than 54 plays on defense, but it's clear that they want Pierre-Paul on the field a majority of the time. He was the team's leading sack producer in 2020, with 9.5, but is still seeking his first QB takedown of 2021. So far this season, Pierre-Paul has more commonly rushed off the right side of the Buccaneers' defensive line, which on Thursday would have him frequently clashing with left tackle Andre Dillard. A first-round draft pick in 2019, Dillard started four games as a rookie but spent last season on injured reserve with a biceps injury. He was not in the starting lineup to start this season but took over for an injured Jordan Mailata at left tackle in Game Three. He has remained in that spot with Mailata moving over to right tackle since his return. Pierre-Paul will try to win his one-on-ones with Dillard and try to bear down on Jalen Hurts without letting the elusive passer break containment.

Leonard Fournette. In recent weeks, Fournette has looked a lot like the "Playoff Lenny" star who emerged in the Bucs' run to the Super Bowl last winter. He had 138 yards from scrimmage, his highest total as a Buccaneer, in New England in Week Four, including a season-best 91 on the ground. Fournette followed that up with 110 total yards last weekend against Miami while also scoring his first touchdown of the season. While Ronald Jones has done well in more limited opportunities during that span, Fournette has clearly taken up the lead role in the Buccaneers' backfield, and his performance in recent games has given Tampa Bay's offense more balance and more bite on play-action fakes. Fournette has also proved to be a steady producer in the passing game, with at least three targets and three catches in every game, not to mention a critical pass interference flag drawn in the New England win. Philadelphia's defense has given up 142.0 yards on the ground so far this season to rank 30th in run defense, plus 4.3 yards per carry. The Buccaneers will want to take advantage of that early and often, even with the incredible pass-catching weapons surrounding Tom Brady. Says Head Coach Bruce Arians: "The running game is where it all starts for us because you have to keep them in two dimensions defensively so that they can't just tee off on the passer."