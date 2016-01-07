Pro Football HOF to Announce 2016 Finalists

On Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce finalists for their 2016 class. The announcement will come at 8 p.m., EST during a one-hour special titled, "Gold Jacket Finalists," on NFL Network. In total, 15 finalists will be named.

Two Buccaneers were selected as semifinalists for the Hall of Fame back in November, former safety John Lynch and former Head Coach Tony Dungy. Should both be named tonight, it would mark the third year in a row that they have been finalists for the Hall.