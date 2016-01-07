Pro Football HOF to Announce 2016 Finalists

The best photos of safety John Lynch.
On Thursday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce finalists for their 2016 class. The announcement will come at 8 p.m., EST during a one-hour special titled, "Gold Jacket Finalists," on NFL Network. In total, 15 finalists will be named.
Two Buccaneers were selected as semifinalists for the Hall of Fame back in November, former safety John Lynch and former Head Coach Tony Dungy. Should both be named tonight, it would mark the third year in a row that they have been finalists for the Hall.
Dungy served as the Buccaneers' head coach from 1996 to 2001, guiding the team to four playoff appearances in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2001.
Lynch played 11 of his 15 NFL season with the Bucs, from 1993 to 2003. During his time in Tampa Bay, Lynch recorded 973 tackles, the fifth-most in team history. The safety was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time first-team All-Pro and member of the Bucs' Super Bowl XXXVII championship team.
Also nominated for the honor are:
Coach Don Coryell
Quarterbacks Brett Favre and Kurt Warner
Running Backs Roger Craig, Edgerrin James, and Terrell Davis
Wide Receivers Marvin Harrison, Torry Holt, Isaac Bruce and Terrell Owens
Offensive Tackles Tony Boselli, Orlando Pace, Joe Jacoby and Mike Kenn
Guard Alan Faneca
Kicker Morten Andersen
Linebackers Kevin Greene, Karl Mecklenburg and Sam Mills
Cornerback Ty Law
Safety Steve Atwater