2020 Game Preview: Rams-Buccaneers, Week 11

TOP STORYLINES

Back Onstage – This was already discussed in the introduction above, but if you don't think the Buccaneers' prime-time struggles in 2020 is the team's most prominent storyline right now, watch any of the Zoom interviews of Buccaneers players and coaches this week. They're all right here. Originally scheduled to have a team-record five games played in the evening before national audiences this season – thanks, Tom Brady! – the Bucs saw one of those moved to the afternoon in Week Seven due to COVID-19 concerns with the Raiders. Tampa Bay dominated that game, winning 45-20. The other three prime-time games stayed put and resulted in a Week Five Thursday night loss in Chicago, a Week Eight Monday night squeaker of a road win over the Giants and the Bucs' worst game of the year, a Sunday night thrashing by Green Bay in Week Nine. In each case, the Buccaneers started the game slowly on both sides of the ball, and only once were they able to recover well enough to win. The issue seems to be the long wait to play on game day, and the ability to stay focused and be at the optimal energy level when kickoff arrives. Obviously, that's an issue for both teams in any prime-time game, so the Buccaneers haven't handled it as well as their opponents so far. The night practices on Friday and Saturday and the increased team activity on Monday morning may or many not help, but they probably can't hurt and are worth a try. Whatever the approach, inside linebacker Lavonte David says the team has to be ready this time: "When it's time to kick the ball off, you've got to be ready to play the football game. That's just something that we have to be able to do and that's something that we've got to get prepared for. I believe everybody in this locker room will be prepared for that and I think the coaching staff has a good plan in place. I think we'll be ready."

Getting Everyone Involved – The Buccaneers put up a season-best 544 yards in Week 10 at Carolina, their third-best single-game total ever, and the most encouraging thing about it was how many of the Bucs' skill-position players were involved. In addition to Ronald Jones' big day, the Buccaneers got 50+ receiving yards from Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, plus touchdown catches from Evans, Gronkowski and Cam Brate. Tom Brady completed 28 passes for 341 yards but no single player had more than seven catches or 92 yards. The Bucs' flood of dangerous pass-catchers kept Carolina from doubling Evans, as several of Tampa Bay's opponents have done this year, and that resulted in six catches for 77 yards and a score for Evans, with a couple other big plays just missing. Just two weeks after Brown joined the team, it looks like the coaches have already carved out a productive role for the former Pro Bowler, as he was targeted eight times on just 39 snaps played, resulting in seven catches for 69 yards and a couple of key third-down conversions. The Buccaneers had their first-ever game with 300+ net passing yards and 200+ rushing yards. They likely won't have many more 544-yard outings – particularly against this Rams' defense – and they don't need to get 200 yards out of the rushing attack to make the overall scheme work, but a continued wide distribution of the football looks like the Bucs' best way to win with their deep group of skill-position players.

Another Aaron Attack – Back in Week Six, the Buccaneers became the first team this season to put the clamps on Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains one of the leading NFL MVP candidates more than a month later. Rodgers was only able to complete 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards against the Bucs while being sacked four times and intercepted twice. Meanwhile, star Packers tailback Aaron Jones was limited to just 15 yards on 10 carries in the ground game. Having dispatched of that duo of Aarons, the Buccaneers now find themselves facing another one capable of taking over a game by himself. The Rams' Aaron Donald is once again the best interior defensive lineman in the league and he may be on his way to a third NFL Defensive MVP Award in the last four years. Donald currently ranks first among interior linemen with 9.0 sacks through just nine games, and among all players only Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett has more with 9.5. Donald is relentlessly disruptive, with the fastest get-off at the snap and the highest pressure rate of all NFL interior linemen, just as he was in 2019 and just as he was in 2018. And this year, the Rams have found an outside rushing complement to Donald in former Bear Leonard Floyd, who has already tied his career high with 7.0 sacks. It is not hyperbole to say that the Buccaneers' ability or inability to keep Donald away from Tom Brady has a good chance of deciding the game's outcome, as the Buccaneers are 7-0 this season when allowing 0-2 sacks of Brady and 0-3 when allowing three or more. Depending upon the progress of left guard Ali Marpet in the concussion protocol this week, the Buccaneers may have to face Donald and company with their shuffled line from last week, with Ryan Jensen sliding to left guard and A.Q. Shipley stepping in at center. Those two and the line as a whole had a fantastic outing in Charlotte but would face a much stiffer challenge this time around.

Can Rams Runners Rock the Bucs' Bedrock? – The most noteworthy example of a strength-on-strength matchup in Monday's game is the Rams' productive rushing attack against the Buccaneers' extremely stingy run defense. Los Angeles has used a backfield by committee to roll up 134.2 rushing yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL and they are adept at moving defenders around and creating lanes with pre-snap motion. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense is first for the second year in a row in the rushing yardage rankings, giving up just 76.6 yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry. Getting the running game established with Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers takes some of the pressure off quarterback Jared Goff and allows him to execute a quick passing game. The Buccaneers obviously know this; in fact, preventing teams from doing that is their first goal at the beginning of every game. This one is no different, and the Buccaneers know that their extended stay at the top of the defensive rankings only makes opposing teams with strong rushing attacks more determined to succeed. "No doubt," said Buccaneers Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers. "Any time you receive recognition for doing something, you kind of place a bullseye on you. But we talk about it all of the time – stopping the run is not a one-week thing. It's an all-week thing. It's a total defensive mentality, which kind of starts with Todd [Bowles]. The first thing we're going to talk about is how can we try to slow down the run before we get to coverages or any pass blitzes or anything like that. We really kind of [harp] on it a lot with the guys about how we have to take care of the run. That's just kind of a bedrock principle of ours."