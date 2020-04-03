Ranking the Bucs' Top Third-Round Gems

5. WR Mark Carrier, 57th overall in 1987

Carrier was part of an enormous 20-man Buccaneer draft class that started with Vinny Testaverde and also included Ricky Reynolds, Winston Moss, Ron Hall, Bruce Hill, Curt Jarvis and Harry Swayne. The Bucs had three second-round picks that year but got their best value in Round Three.

That's where they found the Nicholls State receiver who would go on to break the team's record for career receiving yards. Current star Mike Evans would eventually take that top spot in 2018 but Carrier's total of 5,018 receiving yards stood as the standard for 16 years.

Carrier just missed cracking 1,000 yards in his second season but then hit his career peak the next year, 1989, when he caught 86 passes for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns. Those reception and yardage totals were both new franchise records, while his nine scoring grabs tied the team's single-season mark. All three have since been surpassed, but not by much. Carrier's 1989 totals still rank third in team annals in receptions and second in yards.

Carrier was the first Tampa Bay receiver to make the Pro Bowl and the only one in the team's first 25 seasons. Until Mike Evans and Chris Godwin came along, Carrier was the only receiver ever drafted by Tampa Bay to represent the team in the Pro Bowl. Over six seasons with the Buccaneers he caught 321 passes for those 5,018 yards, scoring 27 touchdowns and compiling 40 AV. That lattermost number is tied for 42nd in team history. Carrier would go on to play six more seasons in Carolina and Cleveland finish with 76 AV overall.

4. CB Donnie Abraham, 71st overall in 1996

A Middle Tennessee product, Abraham started picking off passes in bunches as a rookie and never stopped over six seasons as a Buccaneer. He recorded at least five interceptions in five of those six campaigns; no other player in team history – not even his future teammate Ronde Barber – had more than three five-interception seasons.

In all, Abraham played in 92 games with 78 starts for the Buccaneers, recording 31 interceptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. In 1999, he was an integral part of a suffocating Tampa Bay defense that dragged the team all the way to within a few minutes of the Super Bowl. That year, Abraham led the NFL in interceptions (seven), pick-sixes (two) and passes defensed (25). He also paced the NFL with 23 passes defensed the following season.

When Abraham left for the New York Jets in 2002, he was the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions, though he was later supplanted at the top of that list by Barber. Abraham still holds down the second spot on that list. In addition, he's tied for the franchise's all-time lead with three postseason picks.

After three seasons and seven more interceptions in New York, Abraham finished his NFL career with 63 AV, including 45 as a Buccaneer. That's tied with Kevin House and Mark Cotney for 29th on the team's all-time list.

3. WR Chris Godwin, 84th overall in 2017

I don't consider any part of this list particularly controversial but if anything were to stir up an argument it might be placing Godwin this high after just three seasons. Should he already be listed ahead of Carrier, who currently has him by 2,300 yards and 10 touchdowns? In fact, Godwin has not yet cracked the franchise's top 100 in AV, the only player on this list for which that can be said.

It's a reasonable argument but I'm putting Godwin here based on the reasonable projection that he's going to work his way towards the top of the team's list of all-time pass-catchers in the years ahead. He's coming off his first Pro Bowl season and there's no reason to believe he is trending any way but up. His reception, yardage and touchdown totals have all increased in each year of his young career and his active role in both the slot and outside in Bruce Arians' offense practically guarantees he'll keep piling up big numbers.

Godwin broke out with his first Pro Bowl season last year, catching 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the team in each category. He did all of that despite missing the last two games with a hamstring injury, the first time he has lost any time to injury in his career. He ranked second in the entire NFL with 95.2 receiving yards per game.