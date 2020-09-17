On to Week Two | S.S. Mailbag

What were your thoughts on the first game? Does this loss worry you?

- @vandrepaes, via Instagram

It depends on how much I think about it.

Like I would imagine was the case for a lot of Buccaneers fans, I was pretty bummed out on Sunday night. I mean, I didn't think Tampa Bay was going to go 16-0 in 2020, so one loss shouldn't really get me down that much, but I think the feelings were magnified by the circumstances. After all that the team did to construct this all-in roster, including the still-unbelievable signing of the G.O.A.T, it really felt like it would be important to come right out and show the league that the Buccaneers are prime playoff contenders.

If you think about it a little dispassionately, though, it's easier to get over. The Buccaneers were on the road against the three-time defending NFC South champs, a team that went 13-3 last year and, at least on paper, didn't seem to get any worse during the offseason. That's a tough draw for any team. And while this was billed, understandably so, as an historic matchup between Brady and Brees, the latter had the significant advantage of continuity. He's been working with Sean Payton since 2006; Brady is trying to assimilate himself into Bruce Arians' Buccaneer offense on the fly.

That's what I tell myself to remember when I look at the team's so-so start on offense. There's no reason this group can't produce a lot more than 310 yards and 23 points in a game. Almost all of the main contributors from last year's top-ranked passing attack are back (and Scotty Miller looks like an able replacement for Breshad Perriman) and Tom Brady is…well, the G.O.A.T. There were no signs of underlying issues to worry about in Brady's first game; as Scotty Miller said Wednesday and was evident on a lot of well-thrown deep balls on Sunday, Brady's arm strength is just fine. All of his experience and proven decision-making will start to bear fruit as he becomes more and more comfortable in the offense and more aware of what his various targets do best in a game.

Mistakes were made. There was some miscommunications between the quarterback and his receivers on some option routes, one that led to an easy interception for the Saints. Arians said that Brady should have chosen to go elsewhere with the football on the throw that turned into a pick-six. Am I worried that Brady is going to make a lot of decisions like that? LOL. No.

As for the defense, it was a pretty decent first showing. The final score of 34-23 is a little misleading in regards to the Bucs' defensive effort because that pick-six added seven points and another field goal came off a 15-play drive following a botched kickoff return. Many of the other numbers are encouraging: 270 total yards of offense allowed; 160 gross passing yards for Drew Brees; three catches for 17 yards for Michael Thomas; 2.4 yards per carry allowed; five-of-13 third-down conversions allowed. The Saints got 38 yards on a trick-play double pass with Taysom Hill that the defense won't have to worry about very often. Other than that, the only real "chunk" play was a 46-yard completion to tight end Jared Cook that was open because one of the safeties missed his assignment. Everyone on defense knows exactly what happened on the play and know it is easily correctible.

What was lacking was takeaways and sacks. Those are hard to get against Drew Brees and the Saints, and sometimes you just have to give your opponent some credit. They didn't make any flagrant mistakes, so the ones that the Bucs made ended up being the main difference in the game. Lavonte David, Devin White and Carlton Davis all looked like potential stars and rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. looked like he belonged in his NFL debut. I'm not worried about the defense at all.

If there's any area of concern, one that I can't write off quite as easily, it's special teams. Now I see why Arians consistently pointed to special teams as the area that worried him the most in terms of getting game ready without any offseason program or preseason games. The Saints definitely had an edge on the Buccaneers in that phase of the game in Week One, including the two huge plays of a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a kickoff. Arians also pointed to tackling on punt coverage as a problem. Sure, all of this could get better quickly, and the Bucs probably just need it to improve enough not to be a negative, but I can't say I know for sure that will happen.

Overall, I'd say that the first game gave me some nagging worries that would be quickly washed away if the Buccaneers rebound with a strong game against the Panthers this coming Sunday. The good thing about losing in Week One is that you have 15 more games left to turn things around.

Do you think Donovan Smith loses his starting role if he doesn't progress soon?

- @williamscarnel, via Instagram

That seems awfully dramatic to me, William. Smith may need to rebound from what Arians called "one of his poorer games," but it's not like we're talking about a rookie who has done nothing to earn his team's confidence overall. Arians said that Smith reverted to some techniques that are "not very good" in Week One, but knowing the problem and understanding that it's not a lack of talent makes one more confident it can be fixed.

Smith has started all but one game at left tackle, one of the game's toughest positions, since he was drafted at the top of the second round in 2015. Through three different coaching staffs, the Buccaneers have consistently said that they believe Smith is one of the league's more talented left tackles and that his ceiling is high when he is playing consistently from snap to snap. The Buccaneers were happy enough with his level of play after four seasons to sign him to a new and lucrative three-year contract in the spring of 2019. He's now in the second year of that deal.