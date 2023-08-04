Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Christian Izien Getting Long Look at Slot Corner

Christian Izien, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers who played safety for much of his collegiate career, is getting a significant amount of first-team work in training camp as the Bucs test out candidates for their wide-open nickel job

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

230801_KZ_TrainingCamp_0008
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All eyes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 training camp are on the quarterback position, where the starting job is completely and expressly up for grabs for the first time in more than a decade. Todd Bowles and his staff don't seem very close to making a decision, but the two possible answers have been clear for months. The Buccaneers have known since signing Baker Mayfield in March that the job was going to go to the veteran free agent addition or returning third-year man Kyle Trask.

The other starting position on the Buccaneers depth chart that had no definitive answer at the start of camp is slot corner. That battle may not be getting the daily wall-to-wall attention that Mayfield and Trask are eliciting, but perhaps it should, because the potential answers are far less obvious and highly intriguing. Perhaps this is the best way to emphasize the point: From all appearances through the first 10 days of camp, one of the leading candidates is an undrafted rookie who is listed on the roster as a safety.

That rookie is Christian Izien, a Rutgers product with a build reminiscent of Antoine Winfield Jr. and a knack for catching the attention of various coaches. Not only is Izien getting near-daily reps with the first time in the nickel defense but he's also quickly convinced special teams gurus Keith Armstrong and Keith Tandy that he might be one of their best options at punt gunner. However, while Izien's rising stock on special teams might be an unanticipated development since his arrival in Tampa, his work in the slot is no accident. The Buccaneers had that idea specifically in mind when they recruited him to Tampa immediately after the draft in April.

"Coach Bowles and I spoke about it during the draft," said Izien after practice at the AdventHealth Training Center on Friday. I knew what they had in mind for me."

As the Bucs were kicking off their training camp in late July, Bowles mentioned five possible candidates for the slot corner job but also said every defensive back on the 90-man roster could get consideration if necessary. However, for the majority of camp so far, it is Izien and third-year cornerback Dee Delaney who have taken the most snaps at that spot with the first-team defense.

In fact, Izien's work at slot corner has been impressive enough that the coaching staff has elected to let him focus solely on that job even though they intend to let him work as a safety, as well. Izien played in the slot during his senior season at Rutgers but previously had worked as a strong safety for three seasons.

"Right now, he is working at nickel," said Bowles. "We will try to give him one at a time. Two of them at once is awfully hard to learn, so we are letting him learn the nickel part and then we will back up and put him at safety."

On Saturday, Buccaneer legend Rondé Barber will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor based in large part on how he helped redefine the job of a nickel corner, a position that has since grown greatly in significance based on offensive personnel tendencies. Barber was not only excellent in coverage but also was a strong blitzer and a very good and willing tackler. Izien knows what the job description looks like in today's NFL.

"You need someone instinctual, obviously," he said. "You need someone able to cover and be able to blitz at the same time. But it also comes down to disguises and how you can play the quarterback pre-snap.

Izien's scouting report coming into this year's draft emphasized his muscular frame, explosiveness, sudden acceleration, feistiness in coverage and a leaping ability that allowed him to play with more length than his size would suggest. His play so far in training camp has backed those notions up.

"He is tough, he is quick, he is a heady football player," said Bowles. "I like the way that he flies around out there. In pads, we know he can tackle and blitz. We know he is quick enough to cover. As he picks up the system, it will be great to see what he does going forward. We really like the guy."

Izien isn't getting ahead of himself, knowing there is a lot of work that still lies ahead and a lot of competition for the slot job. Bowles made a point after practice on Friday to say observers shouldn't read too much into who is getting first, second or third-team snaps at this point in camp. Still, Izien feels as if his first NFL training camp has gone pretty well so far. Bowles' defensive schemes are not necessarily easy for a newcomer to absorb because it is so 'multiple,' but Izien says it's possible if you're willing to devote the right amount of time to learn it. He knows that being sharp mentally will likely be the difference-maker for him as he tries to carve out a role on that defense.

"I'm detail-oriented," he said. "I'm really focused on knowing my job. You can see the athletic part of it – that comes easy for me but everybody's good in this league so you have to have the mental part down, for sure."

Photos from Bucs Training Camp - August 3

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp practice on 8/3/23.

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Taye Barber #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman C.J. Brewer #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman C.J. Brewer #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Safety Kedrick Whitehead #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Safety Kedrick Whitehead #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70, Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 and Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Patrick Laird #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Patrick Laird #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Matt Feiler #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Greg Gaines #96 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Ryan Miller #81 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie with fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes a selfie with fans during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman C.J. Brewer #62 and Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Defensive Lineman C.J. Brewer #62 and Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 61

TAMPA, FL - August 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

To Switch Positions, Tristan Wirfs First Had to Harness His Mind

On Friday, Bucs All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs opened up about the emotional challenges and self-doubt he faced when asked to switch to left tackle in 2023, and how he overcame them with the help of others
news

WR Russell Gage Jr. "Tailored" for Bucs Retooled Offense | Brianna's Blitz 

Russell Gage Jr. continues to work towards peak form post-injury and dishes on the Bucs reimagined offense, a system he has familiarity with
news

In Case You Missed It: August 4, 2023

Top news from the Buccaneers' Week 1 of 2023 Training Camp
news

The Link Between Marrying the Run and Pass 

The tight end position will play a critical role in the Buccaneers retooled offense under the tutelage of Dave Canales
news

Yaya Diaby, Building Pass Rush Repertoire to Unleash Power 

During training camp, rookie OLB Yaya Diaby has made his presence felt with a blend of relentless pursuit and power
news

Bucs QB Competition Gets Tighter 

As training camp continues for the Buccaneers, the head-to-head battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heats up
news

Rachaad White: Natural "Feel" in Every Run Type 

New Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales dishes on Rachaad White's natural ability in both wide and mid zone, bolstering the offense
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 5 

Top highlights during Day Five of Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players underwent their first padded practice
news

Bucs Grind Out First Practice in Pads

Tampa Bay players put on "full dress" for the first time in 2023, dialing up the intensity at training camp as special guests from the military looked on
news

Deven Thompkins: Optimizing Growth Through Speed Processing 

During training camp, second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins continues to shine between the hashes
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Top highlights during Day Three of the Buccaneers' 2023 Training Camp as players hit the field for practice
Advertising