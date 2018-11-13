Ryan Fitzpatrick to Remain Bucs' Starting Quarterback

Actually, the motivation to stay with Fitzpatrick could be considered a two-part decision: Koetter believes he gives the team its best chance to win and, crucially, he believes that still matters. Though a run from 3-6 to the postseason is a difficult proposition, that remains the priority at this point over other goals, such as giving Winston a longer look before he heads into his fifth-year option.

"I understand that," said Koetter of the option to play Winston. "I understand that, but we're right in there. It's just barely past the halfway point in the season and there's a lot of football to be played. I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that we can turn this thing and get on a little bit of a win streak. We've got to play better football more consistently across the board. Our defense took a nice step in that direction yesterday. I still think if we can put it together on both sides of the ball we'll be alright."

In fact, when the Buccaneers went back to Fitzpatrick two weeks ago, the main reason was Winston's 10 interceptions in 13 quarter of play. Unfortunately, the Bucs have turned it over six more times in the last two games, in both cases short-circuiting what could have been winning efforts. Most notably, the Buccaneers scored only three points in Sunday's loss to Washington despite gaining 501 yards of offense. Red zone woes were the primary culprit, and turnovers played a big part in that.

Whoever is at the helm of Tampa Bay's offense, the turnover problem has to be solved. Koetter said there is "no question" that the team believes it would start winning consistently if it fix that one issue. The Buccaneers will try to do so by staying with Fitzpatrick at quarterback.