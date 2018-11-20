S.S. Mailbag: Pick Your Punching Bag

Mike Evans is on pace to break the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' single-season receiving yardage record and join Randy Moss and A.J. Green as the only players in NFL history to open their careers with five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Earlier this year, DeSean Jackson broke a record previously held by the G.O.A.T., Jerry Rice. O.J. Howard looks like a rising NFL star at the tight end position and fellow 2017 draftee Chris Godwin has 533 yards and is taking advantage of virtually every opportunity to show he's a long-term answer at the receiver position. Cameron Brate remains one of the top touchdown producers at the tight end position over the last three years.

Here's something Head Coach Dirk Koetter said about the Buccaneers' collection of pass-catchers on Monday, after being asked about Brate's declining targets in recent weeks:

"Whoever is getting catches – we talk about the guys who aren't getting catches. It's a fact, we have at least six really high-quality receivers – four wideouts and two tight ends. We try to have stuff in the game plan for all of those guys."

Now return to the first paragraph and count how many pass-catchers I mentioned. Five, right? So who is the sixth player in Koetter's count above? Well, that's obviously slot receiver Adam Humphries, and I think he's the exception to Koetter's very good point above. That is, we don't talk a lot about Humphries when he is or isn't getting a lot of targets. I think part of that is, whenever a coach is asked about the former Clemson receiver, the answer is usually along the lines of, "Adam Humphries is just a really good football player."

That's not exactly a quote with a shot to go viral, but the sentiment is a good one: Maybe we only have a certain level of expectation for Humphries because he arrived as an undrafted free agent and, even before that, as a tryout player in a rookie mini-camp. The above quote says, in essence, don't be surprised by what he accomplishes because, well, Adam Humphries is just a good football player.

So let's take a moment to look at the 2018 season for Humphries, as he heads towards unrestricted free agency in the offseason. He is tied for second on the team with 40 catches and is third with 491 yards. He is the team leader in yards gained after the catch (YAC) because he is so adept at weaving through traffic on a screen pass, as he did for a 39-yard gain on first-and-30 on Sunday. Humphries has 279 YAC this year, with an average of 7.0 per catch.

We might have a certain level of expectations for Humphries, but the fact is that he appears to be getting even better. Since Week Six, when the Buccaneers came back from their bye week, Humphries has racked up 390 receiving yards. That's the 15th-most among all pass-catchers in the NFL, putting him right between Josh Gordon and Emmanuel Sanders.

No, you didn't ask me about Adam Humphries, but I thought you'd like to go. Now on to your actual questions.