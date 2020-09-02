Versatile Safety Position Highlights Bucs' Upcoming Roster Decisions

On Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians indicated that there were still six to eight spots on the soon-to-be-formed 53-man roster that had not yet been decided. On Wednesday, Arians pinpointed a few corners of the depth chart where those last battles are still raging.

"There's no doubt – the inside and outside linebacker rooms, and the safety room," he said. "Those are guys who are still battling for jobs as we speak."

'As we speak' was late Wednesday morning, after the Buccaneers had completed three of their five practices for the week. That leaves two on-field opportunities to go for those still involved in those…not just before the week is over but before the entire competition is over. All 32 NFL teams will trim their rosters from 80 men to 53 by 4:00 p.m. this Saturday.

The decisions to come at the safety position highlight how complicated it is to get a roster down to just 53 players, and how options at one position can affect another. The Buccaneers currently have six safeties on the roster and their position coach, Nick Rapone, thinks he's probably going to lose 33% of his room (though perhaps not permanently given the expanded practice squad). And, as always, special teams considerations play a big role, meaning judgments made by Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong can impact who stays in each position group.

"When you look at the fourth spot, you say to yourself, 'Which guy can contribute better on special teams?'" said Rapone. "It's different if I sit in my room, I'm looking at which guy – that fourth guy has to be able to play both strong and free. But if you look at it from a G.M. and a head coach [perspective], that fourth guy has to be a core guy on your special teams. So that position really comes down to Coach Armstrong and B.A., because I believe we'll carry four. In Arizona sometimes we carried five but that's because Ty [Mathieu] was the nickel also. Right now with [Sean Murphy]-Bunting being the one nickel, I think we'll get four safeties."