Antoine Winfield, Jr. Soaking Up the Reps, and the Experience

"I would just say that every time I'm out there, I'm giving it my all," said the second-generation NFL Winfield. "I know that we haven't been able to get as many reps as we would have, but just basically being able to take mental reps when I'm not in – seeing what the defense is doing when I'm not in, I feel like is a big part of taking those extra mental reps to get myself prepared."

Winfield's new teammates have taken notice. In fact, at times it doesn't seem like the rookie safety really missed all those offseason and preseason reps after all. Sean Murphy-Bunting remembers how some of his preseason experiences last year helped shape his approach to the game, an advantage Winfield won't have.

"It was definitely an eye-opener," said Murphy-Bunting. "It made me adjust to football really quickly, it made me adjust to the speed of the game really fast, as far as on an NFL level. And I think Winfield is really, really good at that and he's above what everybody else thought. As far as him coming in, he plays fast, he's smart, he listens, he's very coachable and he makes plays at the end of the day. That's all we want to do in the secondary is be playmakers and make plays. That's what he does."

Winfield was smiling during most of the interview on Sunday as he discussed the difficulties of learning two jobs and preparing for a rookie season amid a pandemic. He's clearly enjoying himself, and that helps make all the hard work easier to take.

"So far it's been an awesome experience," he said. "Everything is new coming in, so I'm learning new things every single day. I'm still working on getting better in all my areas of my game, but it's been a great experience so far."

Oh, by the way, those comparisons to Mathieu and Baker, both of whom have been to multiple Pro Bowls? Winfield doesn't shy away from them. In fact, he embraces them.