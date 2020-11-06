Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 6: Ali Marpet Ruled Out for Week 9

The Buccaneers have ruled just one player out in advance of Sunday night's rematch with the division-rival New Orleans Saints. Left guard Ali Marpet sat out all week with a concussion suffered in Monday night's game against the Giants. He has yet to clear concussion protocol and will therefore be unavailable for the upcoming game.

On a positive note, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he anticipates that wide receiver Chris Godwin will play in some capacity on Sunday, depending on how sore his finger is from Friday's practice. Godwin underwent surgery on his finger last week but was able to catch the ball in practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable.

Both New Orleans defensive back Justin Hardee and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who had not practiced all week, were moved to IR as of Friday. Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who hasn't played since Week One against the Bucs, was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's rematch. Quarterback Drew Brees was upgraded to full participation on Friday as well.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation

S Mike Edwards (groin) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (shoulder) – Full Participation

Saints

DB Justin Hardee (groin) – Injured Reserve – INJURED RESERVE

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Injured Reserve – INJURED RESERVE

WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle) – Full Participation

C/G Nick Easton (concussion) – Full Participation

RB Alvin Kamara (foot) – Full Participation

RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring) – Full Participation