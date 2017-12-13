Series History: Bucs-Falcons

Atlanta's victory in Week 12 was typical of the recent history between the two teams, with no lack of scoring. The eight Bucs-Falcons games prior to that one had seen an average of 56 combined points per matchup; that one had 54. And while Atlanta won it by two touchdowns, it was still hotly-contested, as the visitors rallied from a 27-6 deficit with a pair of Peyton Barber touchdown runs in the second half. After Barber's second score pulled the Bucs within seven, Kendell Beckwith forced a fumble by Falcons running back Terron Ward and Brent Grimes picked it up and ran it back almost to midfield. From there, the Bucs moved into the red zone but faced a fourth-and-one at the Atlanta 18. Tampa Bay went for it and Atlanta broke up a pass intended for Cam Brate inside the five-yard line. The Falcons then added a late insurance touchdown on a 14-yard Tevin Coleman run. The Bucs fell into such a deep hole early in the game because they could figure out no way to stop wide receiver Julio Jones, who finished with 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Before test-driving the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Buccaneers won their last game in the Falcons' former home, the Georgia Dome, which was also the 2016 season opener. That led to a split in the season series thanks to the Falcons 43-28 prime-time win on Thursday night later in the season. That kept the Buccaneers from pulling off consecutive division sweeps of the Falcons. Atlanta, of course, went on to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at the end of that campaign.

The Bucs' Georgia Dome farewell was an exciting affair in which the Buccaneers got up by 31-13 but had to stave off a furious Falcons rally. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw deep with great success that day, rallying the Bucs to 21 unanswered points with touchdown passes of 23 yards to Charles Sims, 30 yards to Austin Seferian-Jenkins and 45 yard to Mike Evans. Those were part of a 281-yard, four-TD effort that earned Jameis Winston NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Falcons QB Matt Ryan responded by hitting Julio Jones on a 25-yard touchdown pass, then directed a field goal drive to close the gap to 31-24. However, the Bucs ran a successful four-minute drill to drain all but 1:52 off the clock and Gerald McCoy tipped away Ryan's fourth-down pass to end Atlanta's last threat.

The Bucs' sweep in 2015 included a 23-20 overtime thriller in Atlanta in Week Eight, won by the Buccaneers on Connor Barth's 31-yard field goal almost 10 minutes into the extra period. Winston had staked the visitors to a 20-3 lead in the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Brate and his own four-yard scoring run, but the Falcons mounted a stunning rally. Tampa Bay's defense stuffed a third-and-one run by Devonta Freeman at the Bucs' three-yard line with five minutes left, forcing a field goal and preserving a seven-point lead. However, the Falcon defense one-upped that great play by holding on third-and-one and fourth-in-one at the Bucs' 40 on the ensuing drive. That set up a game-tying touchdown drive that Ryan finished with an eight-yard pass to Jones. The Bucs got the ball first in overtime and put together an impressive drive but stalled at the seven, settling for Barth's field goal. The Falcons had a shot to win it with a touchdown but a key sack by DE Howard Jones helped snuff the final drive near midfield.

The Bucs completed the 2015 sweep at Raymond James Stadium in Week 13, this time on the strength of a dramatic late-game rally. Trailing 19-16, the home team got the ball across midfield with three minutes to play but faced a third-and-19 from the Atlanta 43. Winston saved the day with the signature play of his outstanding rookie season, a 20-yard scramble on which he appeared to be stopped short before popping up off the pile and fighting past the marker. Four plays later he hit Evans on a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Bucs up, 23-16, and LB Lavonte David intercepted Ryan's next pass to seal the victory.

That sweep countered one by the Falcons in 2014, which had marked the first time since 2010 that the two teams did not split. Jones caught two TD passes and WR Devin Hester scored on both a 20-yard end-around and a 62-yard punt return in a 56-14 blowout for Atlanta in the Georgia Dome, the highest-scoring game in the entire series. The rematch in Tampa in November was far more competitive, with the Buccaneers taking a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter on an Austin-Seferian-Jenkins touchdown catch. However, an illegal-contact call on CB Johnthan Banks on a third-down incompletion set up a Roddy White touchdown catch on the next drive and Atlanta scored the final 11 points in the game to win by 10.

Before the Bucs win in Week Eight, Tampa Bay's last victory in Atlanta came in the 2012 regular-season finale – against a 13-2 Falcons team that did not rest its starters despite having the NFC's first-overall playoff seed locked down. That was viewed as a boost for the Buccaneers heading into 2013. However, the Bucs lost their first eight en route to a 4-12 finish that prompted the hiring of a new coaching staff and a new general manager. The Falcons also struggled to a 4-12 finish in 2013, thanks in large part to a rash of injuries.

The two teams first met late in 1977, when the Buccaneers were still in the midst of the franchise-opening 26-game losing streak that spanned most of their first two seasons. Atlanta won, 17-0, but the Buccaneers would get their first victory in New Orleans in two weeks later and close out with two in a row. Early in 1978, Tampa Bay was clearly turning a corner, and a Week Four meeting at Tampa Stadium produced a 14-9 Bucs victory, just the team's second ever win at home.

The Bucs were 7-2 and on their way to their first playoff berth a year later when the Falcons, who would finish just 6-10, pulled of a 17-14 upset. Contrastingly, in 1981, the Bucs made the playoffs for a second time by winning four of their last five to finish 9-76, and the closest decision in that string was a 24-23 home win over Atlanta. The Falcons led by six in the fourth quarter before Doug Williams hit Kevin House for a 71-yard go-ahead touchdown, and the win was sealed when Atlanta kicker Mick Luckhurst missed a 45-yard field goal with four seconds to play. "We just got beat today by a football team that out-executed us," said Atlanta Head Coach Leeman Bennett after the game. "I can't say anything but good things about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They are a fine football team. They executed when they had to and scored when they had to. I can't do anything but heap praise on them and their staff."