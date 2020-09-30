Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Barrett's safety in the third quarter improved the Bucs' lead to 25-10 and obviously ended that Denver drive. His other sack, in the second quarter, cost the Broncos 12 yards, leading to a third-and-13, and on the next play Barrett stopped running back Melvin Gordon for a two-yard loss to force a punt. Barrett also ended another drive in the second quarter with a tackle of tight end Noah Fant on third-and-15.

Barrett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2014. He spent one year on the practice squad before making the active roster in 2015 and settling into a rotational role as an edge-rusher. When he became a free agent in 2019, he sought a starting opportunity elsewhere in the NFL and found it in Tampa on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent. The results were sensational.

In his first season as a Buccaneer, Barrett shattered Warren Sapp's single-season franchise sack record and led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. That included a three-sack performance in a Week Two win at Carolina that earned him his first NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award. Barrett finished his first month as a Buccaneer with nine sacks and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.