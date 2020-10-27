Shaq Making an Impact | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Raiders

"I think everybody knows who he is now," said Arians. "There's a lot more attention [being paid] to him. Again, he's been really close – been really, really close to about three or four more [sacks]. He's playing at a high level and I think they'll come. It's just keep putting pressure on the quarterback."

Next Gen Stats support Arians' opinion that Barrett is getting close to opposing passers. That was definitely true in Las Vegas, when Barrett led Buccaneer defenders in average separation from the quarterback. That is defined by Next Gen Stats as "a pass rusher's average pressure distance from the QB at the time of the passer throw or sack (in yards). Only includes passing plays where the defender is rushing the passer."

Barrett's average separation from Derek Carr on pass rushes on Sunday was 3.65 yards, the best by any Buccaneer and the second-best any Tampa Bay pass-rusher has recorded in a game this season. The only one better was Barrett's own separation of 3.52 yards in the Week Four win over the Chargers.

The NFL average in this category is 4.51 yards, which means Barrett was nearly a full yard better than average in Las Vegas. Here are the Buccaneers' game-by-game leaders in this category so far in 2020:

1. at New Orleans: Vita Vea, 4.96 yards

2. vs. Carolina: Will Gholston, 4.11 yards

3. at Denver: Shaq Barrett, 4.30 yards

4. vs. L.A. Chargers: Shaq Barrett, 3.52 yards

5. at Chicago: Vita Vea, 3.92 yards

6. vs. Green Bay: Jason Pierre-Paul, 4.37 yards

7. at Las Vegas: Shaq Barrett, 3.65 yards

**

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Seven:

Speeding to the Top

The Buccaneers have a new speed champion after Week Seven.

Cornerback Ryan Smith clocked a top speed of 22.07 miles per hour on a play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas, the fastest any Buccaneer has run this season. It came on a play on special teams, where Smith makes his living, but surprisingly it wasn't on punt or kickoff coverage. Instead, this sprint occurred on a punt return by the Buccaneers.

To be more precise, the play was a fair catch by return man Jaydon Mickens on an A.J. Cole punt six minutes into the second quarter. In his efforts to get from the line of scrimmage back to where Mickens was to help with the blocking, Smith became the first Buccaneer to break 22 miles per hour in 2020.

Before that play, wide receiver Scotty Miller had held the top spot for more than a month. He reached a top speed of 21.76 miles per hour on a route into the end zone against Carolina in Week Two, which just missed being a touchdown catch.

Working All the Zones

Tom Brady had one of his best days as a Buccaneer so far in Las Vegas, completing 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, leading to a high-water passer rating of 127.0. Brady didn't just throw short passes or pretty deep balls – he was above average in nearly every direction he tossed the football.

Next Gen Stats breaks the field up into 12 passing zones, splitting it horizontally into left, middle and right and vertically into four regions: behind the line of scrimmage, 1-9 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, 10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and 20 yards or further beyond the line of scrimmage. Brady threw passes into 10 of those 12 zones (he had none in the middle or to the right behind the line of scrimmage) and he had a passer rating above NFL average in six of those 10 zones. He was average in three others and only below average to the deep middle zone, where he threw one incomplete pass.

Brady was particularly effective in that intermediate zone. On passes thrown to 10-19 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, he was above average to all three horizontal zones. In total, he threw nine such passes, completing eight of them for 130 yards and one touchdown. That produces a passer rating of 155.8; the highest possible rating is 158.3.

Gronkowski Got Open

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also had one of his best days as a Buccaneer in Las Vegas. He caught five passes for 62 yards and caught the first of Brady's four touchdown passes in the second quarter on a patented back-corner fade. Cornerback Nevin Lawson got a hand on the pass but Gronkowski simply wrenched it away and buried it in his stomach as he got two feet down inbounds.