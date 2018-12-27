Signature Play: Play-Action Julio Jones Stop Route

Tevin Coleman is the single back lined up behind Ryan, who is under center. At the snap, Ryan turns and fakes a handoff to Coleman, who is running towards left tackle. All three Philadelphia linebackers – Nathan Gerry (#47), Jordan Hicks (#58) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (#54) – immediately react to the fake by rushing forward to the line of scrimmage. Though he is not shown in this end zone shot, McLeod does not react to the fake as that is not part of his assignment as the deep single-high safety. Cornerback Ronald Darby (#21), who is matched up with Jones on the outside, playing about eight yards off as shown in the previous shot, needs to know that he has deep help over the middle from his safety.

The shot above shows how well the Falcons' max-protect scheme worked. The Eagles rush just their four down linemen, as the linebackers all back off after realizing the handoff as a fake. Grugier-Hill, in particular, reacts to the fake by keying on Coleman and staying in coverage on the running back when he leaks out of the backfield to the right.