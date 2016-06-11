Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Social: Best of the Buccaneers June 10th

The best social media posts from Buccaneers players this week.

Jun 10, 2016 at 09:51 PM
Hey #Bucs fans! Happy Saturday! We are getting closer to another #BucsOffseasonBlues, as the Bucs prepare for some time off before training camp.

But hey, let's not think too far ahead; mandatory mini camp starts next week.

Patience is a virtue. 🕊

A post shared by Peyton Barber (@pbarber25) on

This week, we welcomed Tropical Storm Colin to Tampa! Not really... but he graced us with his presence and a lot of rain.

#BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/OcRU37ufca

— Mr. President (@AJFrancis410) June 7, 2016

… The Buccaneers also experienced Game 3 of the NBA Finals!

This is why you can be the best player and play your best and still lose a series to a better TEAM.

TEAMS win. pic.twitter.com/TupBzSxIwq

— Mr. President (@AJFrancis410) June 6, 2016

And started to get ready for Youth Football Camp Season! Have you signed up yet?

All set a ready to go camps June 25th In Detroit, at Mumford high school.

A post shared by William Gholston (@williamgholston) on

