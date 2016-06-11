Social: Best of the Buccaneers June 10th

Hey #Bucs fans! Happy Saturday! We are getting closer to another #BucsOffseasonBlues, as the Bucs prepare for some time off before training camp.
But hey, let's not think too far ahead; mandatory mini camp starts next week.
This week, we welcomed Tropical Storm Colin to Tampa! Not really... but he graced us with his presence and a lot of rain.
… The Buccaneers also experienced Game 3 of the NBA Finals!
This is why you can be the best player and play your best and still lose a series to a better TEAM.
TEAMS win. pic.twitter.com/TupBzSxIwq
— Mr. President (@AJFrancis410) June 6, 2016
And started to get ready for Youth Football Camp Season! Have you signed up yet?