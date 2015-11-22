Social Rewind: Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Good news for Bucs fans when the injury report came out
Eagles inactives list confirmed what we knew going into the game: QB Mark Sanchez would get the start.
Gametime. Eagles got on the board first.
Big sack from GMC later.
Doug Martin puts the Bucs in the red zone with a nice run. Mike Evans caps off the drive with a touchdown.
Another run from Sims and a nice catch from Evans put the Bucs in the red zone again.
Doug does it again.
Eagles scored just after.
Bucs driving and then Charles Sims made a FANTASTIC catch.
The Eagles were driving late in the half but Lavonte David put a stop to it.
To the second half we go… But first, look at these jems from the NFL's Twitter (and one from SportsCenter).
Bucs were moving and grooving.
Guess who?
Bucs later got another INT, this time from Chris Conte.
Eagles got a field goal.
Late pick-6 for the Bucs puts them up 45-17.
GAME OVER!