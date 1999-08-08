Special Olympic Athletes to Attend Buc Clinic

WHAT: Following their afternoon training camp practice on Tuesday, August 10, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a group of athletes from Special Olympics at the Gatorade Junior Training Camp. The clinic will include such activities as a quarterback challenge, receiver relay, kick-off and return exercise and a "rumbling, stumbling, fumbling" drill.
WHO: Several Buccaneers players and coaches, including Head Coach Tony Dungy, TE Dave Moore, S Damien Robinson, C Tony Mayberry, G Jorge Diaz and DE/DT Tyoka Jackson will be on hand to help the Special Olympics athletes navigate the football drills.
WHERE: Buccaneers Training Camp University of Tampa – Pepin Rood Stadium practice field
WHEN: Tuesday, August 10
TIME: 5:30 p.m., immediately following the team`s afternoon workout
INFORMATION: For information on how to participate in a Gatorade Junior Training Camp, call 813-870-2700, ext. 250.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296