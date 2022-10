Steelers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 13: Jones, Godwin, Hicks Among Non-Participants 

As the Buccaneers prepare for the Steelers in Week Six, William Gholston (rest), Chris Godwin (hip/knee/rest), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and Logan Ryan (foot) did not participate in practice on Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center. Additionally, Mike Edwards (elbow), Russell Gage Jr. (ankle) and Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion. Both Carl Nassib (illness) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) upgraded to full participation on Thursday after missing Wednesdays's practice.