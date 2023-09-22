Talking Upsets | S.S. Mailbag

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in the only battle of undefeated teams on the NFL's Week Three slate. The defending NFC champs will pose quite a challenge to the Buccaneers' efforts to produce their first 3-0 start since 2005, especially in the trenches. The Eagles' offensive line sent three players to the Pro Bowl last season, while the Philly defense produced a league-high 70 sacks, 15 more than the next team on the list.

Judging from their early results, though, the Buccaneers may be equipped to handle these particular difficulties. Through two games, Tampa Bay's offensive line has allowed only one sack of Baker Mayfield, though it's fair to say that Mayfield has helped in that regard with some impressive escapes. Meanwhile, seven different Bucs defenders have combined to produce eight sacks, which is tied for the fifth most in the NFL so far. Only the Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys can boast eight or more sacks on defense and only one allowed on offense.

Seeing that made me wonder how rare that sort of start is, and perhaps more importantly, if it was the beginning of a season-long trend. So I took a look.

Since the 1970 merger and before the Bucs and Cowboys did it this year, there were 22 other teams who recorded at least eight sacks on defense through two games while allowing one or fewer on offense. (Sacks were technically not an officially-recognized stat until 1982, but they were still recorded so we have teams on the list from before that season.) There actually had been a pretty big gap since the last one before the Bucs and Cowboys joined the list; prior to that, Buffalo had last done it in 2013, and prior to that it had last been accomplished by three teams in 2006.

By the way, 14 of those 22 teams started out 2-0 while the other eight were 1-1. The Bucs and Cowboys have run that total of 2-0 teams up to 16.

First of all, 15 of those 22 teams ended up with winning records and 11 finished with double-digit victory totals. None of the teams that started out 2-0 finished with a losing record.

(A little note on methodology here: One of the teams played in 1987, when a strike reduced the number of games played by each team to 15. Four of the teams were before the NFL expanded from 14 games per season to 16 in 1978. For all the sack totals below I prorated those seasons to what they would have had in 16 games.)

The sacks generated by the teams' defenses proved to be a bit more predictive than the sack totals allowed on offense. The final defensive sack totals for those 22 teams came out to an average of 45.9, with the 1987 Bears at the top of the list with 70 and the 1988 Patriots at the bottom with 29. Seventeen of the 22 teams finished in the top 10 in team sack rankings, including 11 in the top five. The average spot in the rankings for the 22 teams was 7.3.

As for the offenses preventing sacks, the final totals came out to an average of 29.4 allowed per team, with the 1989 Dolphins at the top of the list with 10 (we call that the Dan Marino factor) and the 2013 Bills at the bottom with 48. Fifteen of the teams finished in the top 10 in the rankings for sacks allowed, including six in the top five. The average spot in the rankings for the 22 teams was 9.3.

That seems like mostly encouraging data. Exactly half of the 22 teams that started out with eight or more sacks on defense and one or fewer allowed on offense continued to excel on both sides of the ball, finishing in the top 10 in the rankings in both categories.

A two-game sample, obviously, is not enough to hang any rock-solid convictions on, but history suggests the Bucs (and the Cowboys) have a good chance to continue excelling in the traditions for the rest of the season.

What do you consider to be the biggest upset in Bucs history? Would beating the Eagles be it?

- @kahaian (via Instagram)

This is a great question, possibly driven by the Bucs being 6.5-point underdogs this Monday night (at least at the beginning of the week) despite being 2-0 and playing at home. And I don't want to brag, but the very first game that came to my mind is indeed the winner, based on point spreads.

In 2009, the first season with Raheem Morris as head coach, the Buccaneers came out of the gate with seven straight losses before beating a Green Bay team that would finish 11-5 in Josh Freeman's very first NFL start. That is not the game I'm talking about though. The Bucs won only once more in their next six games, so they were a cool 2-12 when they rolled into New Orleans to take on 13-1 Saints team in the second-to-last weekend of the regular season. You may remember that Saints team as the won that went on to win Super Bowl XLIV over Peyton Manning's Colts.

The Buccaneers were 14-point underdogs going into the game. (There are different sources for this information that vary slightly but for this exercise I'm using the data on Pro Football Reference.) There was an 11-win differential between the two teams. Tampa Bay's defense played pretty well but it was still 17-3 in favor of the home team heading into the fourth quarter. A 23-yard touchdown run by Cadillac Williams made it a one-score game, however, and then came the miracle: a thrilling 77-yard punt return for a touchdown by Micheal Spurlock. That sent the game into overtime after the Saints missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs won the toss and Williams ran the ball 10 times on an 11-play, 48-yard drive to set up a 47-yard field goal attempt. The only other play on that drive was a Freeman scramble for eight yards on a third-and-five. Connor Barth nailed the field goal and the Bucs left the Superdome winners for just the third time that season.

Now I know what you're thinking: The Saints probably had the top playoff seed clinched and were resting all of their starters, right. Nope! The starters started. Drew Brees played the entire game. This was a legitimate and stunning upset.