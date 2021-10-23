Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Ninth Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosted the ninth annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil. The event, which took place around the grounds of AdventHealth Training Center and Raymond James Stadium, coincided with the Buccaneers' involvement in the NFL-wide Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancerinitiative. Amongst the thousands of participants, this year's Male Overall Winner, Robby Holcomb of Tampa, finished with a time of 15:56, and the event's Female Overall Winner, Kaitlyn Campo of Tampa, completed the race in 18:41.
"The Buccaneers are committed to uplifting and being part of our community, and today is truly a team effort," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "This is a cause that affects all of us and it takes all of us in the fight against cancer. We want to thank our season pass members, partners, volunteers, public safety officers, and the thousands of participants who have united together to raise awareness and help fund research to find a cure."
Including today's donation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has distributed more than $350,000 since 2013 towards breast cancer research and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the AdventHealth Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.
Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:
|Name
|Time
|Category
|Robby Holcomb
|15:56
|Male
|Kaitlyn Campo
|18:41
|Female
|Eric Vandervort
|18:58
|Masters Male
|Jeannine Salvo
|21:34
|Masters Female
|Robert Joyce
|19:37
|Grand Masters Male
|Tracey Lager
|23:14
|Grand Masters Female
To help kick off the race, the Buccaneers welcomed several special guests as honorary race starters. Alexus Atchley, fiancé of defensive tackle Vita Vea, and her father, Mitch, honored their late mother and wife, Stacy Marie Atchley, who courageously battled breast cancer for 18 months. Buccaneers season pass member Sherri Perri, a breast cancer survivor, also helped start the event. Participants in this morning's race, which included support from sponsors ambetter and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, received an official Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run t-shirt, race bib, a commemorative medal, finisher certificate and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services.
There are still opportunities for fans to participate in this year's event. Through Sunday, October 31, fans may register at**Buccaneers.com/race** and participate virtually, on their own time, with their registration supporting the cause.
View the best race photos from the Bucs' Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run at the AdventHealth Training Center.
For the 13th consecutive year, the NFL and the American Cancer Society are working together to support the fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The initiative, which is being highlighted throughout the month of October, addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across the league. Crucial Catch encourages people to catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. This year, that challenge is greater than ever. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, some cancer screenings declined by 90%. Through Crucial Catch, resources are being dedicated to safely restarting cancer screenings in communities with the greatest need.
The Buccaneers are supporting early detection and risk-reduction efforts by wearing specially-designed apparel throughout the month, amongst numerous awareness activations on gameday. Fans are encouraged to visit nfl.com/auction, where game-worn Crucial Catch merchandise will be auctioned. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Crucial Catch merchandise, as charitable contributions are donated to the American Cancer Society to supports its CHANGE grant program.