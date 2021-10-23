Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Ninth Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

Event has helped raise more than $350,000 towards breast cancer research and patient services

Oct 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM
TC5k - 308

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosted the ninth annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil. The event, which took place around the grounds of AdventHealth Training Center and Raymond James Stadium, coincided with the Buccaneers' involvement in the NFL-wide Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancerinitiative. Amongst the thousands of participants, this year's Male Overall Winner, Robby Holcomb of Tampa, finished with a time of 15:56, and the event's Female Overall Winner, Kaitlyn Campo of Tampa, completed the race in 18:41. 

"The Buccaneers are committed to uplifting and being part of our community, and today is truly a team effort," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "This is a cause that affects all of us and it takes all of us in the fight against cancer. We want to thank our season pass members, partners, volunteers, public safety officers, and the thousands of participants who have united together to raise awareness and help fund research to find a cure."

Including today's donation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has distributed more than $350,000 since 2013 towards breast cancer research and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the AdventHealth Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. 

Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:

Table inside Article
Name Time Category
Robby Holcomb 15:56 Male
Kaitlyn Campo 18:41 Female
Eric Vandervort 18:58 Masters Male
Jeannine Salvo 21:34 Masters Female
Robert Joyce 19:37 Grand Masters Male
Tracey Lager 23:14 Grand Masters Female

To help kick off the race, the Buccaneers welcomed several special guests as honorary race starters. Alexus Atchley, fiancé of defensive tackle Vita Vea, and her father, Mitch, honored their late mother and wife, Stacy Marie Atchley, who courageously battled breast cancer for 18 months. Buccaneers season pass member Sherri Perri, a breast cancer survivor, also helped start the event. Participants in this morning's race, which included support from sponsors ambetter and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, received an official Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run t-shirt, race bib, a commemorative medal, finisher certificate and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services.

There are still opportunities for fans to participate in this year's event. Through Sunday, October 31, fans may register at**Buccaneers.com/race** and participate virtually, on their own time, with their registration supporting the cause.

Photos from the 9th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

View the best race photos from the Bucs' Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TC5k - 001
1 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 002
2 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 004
3 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 005
4 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 006
5 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 008
6 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 010
7 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 011
8 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 012
9 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 013
10 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 015
11 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 016
12 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 017
13 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 018
14 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 020
15 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 021
16 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 023
17 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 025
18 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 026
19 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 027
20 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 028
21 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 029
22 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 030
23 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 031
24 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 033
25 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 034
26 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 035
27 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 037
28 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 038
29 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 039
30 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 040
31 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 041
32 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 042
33 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 042_1
34 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 045
35 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 045_1
36 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 047
37 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 048
38 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 050
39 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 051
40 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 053
41 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 054
42 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 056
43 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 058
44 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 059
45 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 060
46 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 061
47 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 063
48 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 064
49 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 065
50 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 069
51 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 071
52 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 072
53 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 074
54 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 075
55 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 078
56 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 080
57 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 081
58 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 082
59 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 083
60 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 085
61 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 086
62 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 087
63 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 088
64 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 089
65 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 094
66 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 095
67 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 096
68 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 097
69 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 098
70 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 100
71 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 101
72 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 102
73 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 103
74 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 104
75 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 105
76 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 106
77 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 107
78 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 109
79 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 110
80 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 111
81 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 112
82 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 114
83 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 116
84 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 117
85 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 120
86 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 121
87 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 122
88 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 123
89 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 125
90 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 127
91 / 250
TC5k - 128
92 / 250
TC5k - 131
93 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 132
94 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 133
95 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 134
96 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 135
97 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 136
98 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 137
99 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 139
100 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 140
101 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 141
102 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 144
103 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 145
104 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 146
105 / 250
TC5k - 147
106 / 250
TC5k - 148
107 / 250
TC5k - 151
108 / 250
TC5k - 153
109 / 250
TC5k - 154
110 / 250
TC5k - 156
111 / 250
TC5k - 157
112 / 250
TC5k - 159
113 / 250
TC5k - 160
114 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 161
115 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 162
116 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 163
117 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 164
118 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 165
119 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 168
120 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 169
121 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 170
122 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 171
123 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 172
124 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 173
125 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 174
126 / 250
TC5k - 175
127 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 176
128 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 177
129 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 178
130 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 179
131 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 180
132 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 181
133 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 182
134 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 183
135 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 185
136 / 250
TC5k - 187
137 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 188
138 / 250
TC5k - 190
139 / 250
TC5k - 193
140 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 194
141 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 196
142 / 250
TC5k - 198
143 / 250
TC5k - 199
144 / 250
TC5k - 202
145 / 250
TC5k - 204
146 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 206
147 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 208
148 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 209
149 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 212
150 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 215
151 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 216
152 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 217
153 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 218
154 / 250
TC5k - 219
155 / 250
TC5k - 220
156 / 250
TC5k - 221
157 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 222
158 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 223
159 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 224
160 / 250
TC5k - 225
161 / 250
TC5k - 226
162 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 227
163 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 228
164 / 250
TC5k - 229
165 / 250
TC5k - 230
166 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 231
167 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 232
168 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 233
169 / 250
TC5k - 234
170 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 235
171 / 250
TC5k - 236
172 / 250
TC5k - 237
173 / 250
TC5k - 238
174 / 250
TC5k - 239
175 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 240
176 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 241
177 / 250
TC5k - 242
178 / 250
TC5k - 243
179 / 250
TC5k - 244
180 / 250
TC5k - 245
181 / 250
TC5k - 246
182 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 247
183 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 248
184 / 250
TC5k - 249
185 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 250
186 / 250
TC5k - 251
187 / 250
TC5k - 252
188 / 250
TC5k - 253
189 / 250
TC5k - 254
190 / 250
TC5k - 255
191 / 250
TC5k - 256
192 / 250
TC5k - 257
193 / 250
TC5k - 258
194 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 259
195 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 260
196 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 261
197 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 262
198 / 250
TC5k - 263
199 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 264
200 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 265
201 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 266
202 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 267
203 / 250
TC5k - 268
204 / 250
TC5k - 269
205 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 270
206 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 272
207 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 273
208 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 274
209 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 276
210 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 277
211 / 250
TC5k - 278
212 / 250
TC5k - 279
213 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 280
214 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 281
215 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 282
216 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 284
217 / 250
TC5k - 285
218 / 250
TC5k - 286
219 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 287
220 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 288
221 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 289
222 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 291
223 / 250
TC5k - 293
224 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 294
225 / 250
TC5k - 295
226 / 250
TC5k - 296
227 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 298
228 / 250
TC5k - 299
229 / 250
TC5k - 301
230 / 250
TC5k - 302
231 / 250
TC5k - 304
232 / 250
TC5k - 305
233 / 250
TC5k - 306
234 / 250
TC5k - 307
235 / 250
TC5k - 308
236 / 250
TC5k - 309
237 / 250
TC5k - 310
238 / 250
TC5k - 311
239 / 250
TC5k - 312
240 / 250
TC5k - 313
241 / 250
TC5k - 314
242 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 315
243 / 250
TC5k - 316
244 / 250
TC5k - 317
245 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 320
246 / 250
TC5k - 321
247 / 250
TC5k - 322
248 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 323
249 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TC5k - 325
250 / 250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For the 13th consecutive year, the NFL and the American Cancer Society are working together to support the fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The initiative, which is being highlighted throughout the month of October, addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across the league. Crucial Catch encourages people to catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. This year, that challenge is greater than ever. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, some cancer screenings declined by 90%. Through Crucial Catch, resources are being dedicated to safely restarting cancer screenings in communities with the greatest need.

The Buccaneers are supporting early detection and risk-reduction efforts by wearing specially-designed apparel throughout the month, amongst numerous awareness activations on gameday. Fans are encouraged to visit nfl.com/auction, where game-worn Crucial Catch merchandise will be auctioned. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Crucial Catch merchandise, as charitable contributions are donated to the American Cancer Society to supports its CHANGE grant program.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Launch Year Two of Mentorship Program

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their second year of the Youth Leadership Program with both staff and player participants providing mentorship to local students.
news

Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Join Forces for Connection to Cancer Program

news

Leaders in Sport Names Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winner of 2021 Inclusion Award 

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Present More Than $50,000 in New Technology to Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa

Teachers receive new devices to help bridge the digital divide for students; Title I school a focus of Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative and team's Youth Leadership Program
news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

Advertising