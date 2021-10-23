Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Ninth Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

For the 13th consecutive year, the NFL and the American Cancer Society are working together to support the fight against cancer through "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer." The initiative, which is being highlighted throughout the month of October, addresses early detection and risk reduction efforts across the league. Crucial Catch encourages people to catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. This year, that challenge is greater than ever. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, some cancer screenings declined by 90%. Through Crucial Catch, resources are being dedicated to safely restarting cancer screenings in communities with the greatest need.