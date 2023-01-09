Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With Opendoor 

Partnership Launched a New Military Community Program on January 1

Jan 09, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Welcome_Template_16x92_OpenDoorTemplate

Today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a partnership with Opendoor, an ecommerce platform for residential real estate. The partnership kicked off the newly-created military program during the team's last home game. Four military families were surprised with tickets to the game and received an exclusive VIP experience, including a trip on board the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

"We have a long and proud history of supporting our military community and this new partnership with Opendoor allows us the opportunity to strengthen those bonds even more by honoring deserving military families," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We look forward to working with Opendoor to introduce even more unique ways of impacting our community over the course of this partnership."

Throughout the partnership, the military community program will benefit military members new to the Tampa Bay area. This program will build upon the Buccaneers' current military efforts and coincide with Salute to Service, a year-round league-wide initiative honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Prior to the holidays, all four families toured the Buccaneers practice facility and enjoyed a dinner inside the team's dining room.

"Together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we are honored to celebrate the courageous men and women that serve our country with the launch of the military community program," said Jay Cherry, Regional General Manager for Opendoor. "The Tampa Bay community has had a special place in our heart since launching in 2018. We are proud to support the Buccaneers organization and bring this initiative to life to honor Tampa's local military service members and their families."

Fans are encouraged to check out the Opendoor booth on game days where they learn more and register to participate in a sweepstakes. More information will be provided on Buccaneers.com.

Related Content

news

Bucs Draw Monday Prime-Time Slot for Round One Matchup with Cowboys

The Bucs will start their 2022 playoff journey on Monday Night Football, with their January 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys kicking off at 8:15pm ET at Raymond James Stadium

news

Todd Bowles: Resiliency Carried Bucs to Playoffs

The Buccaneers stuck together through some tough times in 2022 and ended up with a division title…Now that resiliency and team-wide bond will be key to finding success in the postseason

news

Updates: Robert Hainsey Has 'Sore' Hamstring, 'Status Quo' on Ryan Jensen

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January

news

Bucs List of 2023 Opponents Finalized, Full of QB Intrigue

As the NFC South champions, the Buccaneers have drawn games next year against fellow division winners Buffalo, Philadelphia and San Francisco, rounding out their list of 2023 opponents

Advertising