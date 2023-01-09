Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With Opendoor 

Today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a partnership with Opendoor, an ecommerce platform for residential real estate. The partnership kicked off the newly-created military program during the team's last home game. Four military families were surprised with tickets to the game and received an exclusive VIP experience, including a trip on board the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

"We have a long and proud history of supporting our military community and this new partnership with Opendoor allows us the opportunity to strengthen those bonds even more by honoring deserving military families," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We look forward to working with Opendoor to introduce even more unique ways of impacting our community over the course of this partnership."

Throughout the partnership, the military community program will benefit military members new to the Tampa Bay area. This program will build upon the Buccaneers' current military efforts and coincide with Salute to Service, a year-round league-wide initiative honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. Prior to the holidays, all four families toured the Buccaneers practice facility and enjoyed a dinner inside the team's dining room.

"Together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we are honored to celebrate the courageous men and women that serve our country with the launch of the military community program," said Jay Cherry, Regional General Manager for Opendoor. "The Tampa Bay community has had a special place in our heart since launching in 2018. We are proud to support the Buccaneers organization and bring this initiative to life to honor Tampa's local military service members and their families."