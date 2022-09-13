Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club Visits School with the Dairy Council of Florida | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers’ rookies and the Dairy Council of Florida celebrate Pasco Country food nutrition staff

Sep 13, 2022 at 03:41 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie class and the Dairy Council of Florida visited Starkey Ranch, a kindergarten-eighth grade school, to celebrate their Food & Nutrition Services department. During the visit, Buccaneers rookies assisted the staff by preparing food in the kitchen and serving lunch to students. This year, the Dairy Council of Florida honored Pasco County Food & Nutrition Services employees for their dedication to feeding children by providing select members the opportunity to attend the Buccaneers home opener. Additionally, the department will receive cafeteria equipment to increase access to nutritious school meals for students.

Donning a hair net and apron, Bucs' rookies stepped into the shoes of Starkey Ranch's lunch staff for an afternoon, building perspective.

"The nutrition staff – this day is really about them," second-round selection Luke Goedeke explained. "I remember the food staff I had growing up and really thanked them for all they do. The nutrition staff was very excited to meet all of us, as we were excited to meet them. These are the future generations they are serving and helping, so giving them thanks was the least we could do. I feel they are under appreciated, so just wanted to show them appreciation."

The Dairy Council of Florida's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by the National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the initiative, 14 million students are making beneficial food choices by selecting nutritious options like low-fat and fat-free dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Bucs Rookie Club Visits School with the Dairy Council of Florida

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club that visited Starkey Ranch K-8 school with the Dairy Council of Florida

TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Fuel Up To Play 60 logo during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids drinking milk during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids with milk cartons during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - A group photo with players and school staff during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Kids greet players during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 13, 2022 - Captain Fear during a Rookie Club visit with the Florida Dairy Council at Starkey Ranch K-8 School. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 73

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
