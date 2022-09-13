Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club Visits School with the Dairy Council of Florida | Brianna's Blitz

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie class and the Dairy Council of Florida visited Starkey Ranch, a kindergarten-eighth grade school, to celebrate their Food & Nutrition Services department. During the visit, Buccaneers rookies assisted the staff by preparing food in the kitchen and serving lunch to students. This year, the Dairy Council of Florida honored Pasco County Food & Nutrition Services employees for their dedication to feeding children by providing select members the opportunity to attend the Buccaneers home opener. Additionally, the department will receive cafeteria equipment to increase access to nutritious school meals for students.
Donning a hair net and apron, Bucs' rookies stepped into the shoes of Starkey Ranch's lunch staff for an afternoon, building perspective.
"The nutrition staff – this day is really about them," second-round selection Luke Goedeke explained. "I remember the food staff I had growing up and really thanked them for all they do. The nutrition staff was very excited to meet all of us, as we were excited to meet them. These are the future generations they are serving and helping, so giving them thanks was the least we could do. I feel they are under appreciated, so just wanted to show them appreciation."
The Dairy Council of Florida's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by the National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC), founded by America's dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The program encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As a result of the initiative, 14 million students are making beneficial food choices by selecting nutritious options like low-fat and fat-free dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club that visited Starkey Ranch K-8 school with the Dairy Council of Florida