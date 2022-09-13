Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Club Visits School with the Dairy Council of Florida | Brianna's Blitz

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie class and the Dairy Council of Florida visited Starkey Ranch, a kindergarten-eighth grade school, to celebrate their Food & Nutrition Services department. During the visit, Buccaneers rookies assisted the staff by preparing food in the kitchen and serving lunch to students. This year, the Dairy Council of Florida honored Pasco County Food & Nutrition Services employees for their dedication to feeding children by providing select members the opportunity to attend the Buccaneers home opener. Additionally, the department will receive cafeteria equipment to increase access to nutritious school meals for students.

Donning a hair net and apron, Bucs' rookies stepped into the shoes of Starkey Ranch's lunch staff for an afternoon, building perspective.

"The nutrition staff – this day is really about them," second-round selection Luke Goedeke explained. "I remember the food staff I had growing up and really thanked them for all they do. The nutrition staff was very excited to meet all of us, as we were excited to meet them. These are the future generations they are serving and helping, so giving them thanks was the least we could do. I feel they are under appreciated, so just wanted to show them appreciation."