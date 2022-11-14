Devin White Setting Records with Dual Performance

The Buccaneers' three sacks of Smith on the afternoon increased Tampa Bay's season total to 32 through 10 games. That puts the team on pace for 54.4 sacks by the end of the season; the franchise record in that category, set in 2000, is 55. The next three seasons on that list all occurred in the last three years: 48 in 2020, and 47 each in 2019 and 2021. As a team, the Buccaneers are currently tied for second in the NFL in sacks produced and are just one off the lead.

Most Sacks by Team, NFL, 2022

1. Dallas: 33.0

2t. Tampa Bay: 32.0

2t. New England: 32.0

4t. San Francisco: 29.0

4t. Tennessee: 29.0

White's forced fumble late in the third quarter – he chased a scrambling Geno Smith and dislodged the ball from his right hand with a well-timed swipe – led to the Buccaneers' first and only takeaway of the game. Moreover, it was Tampa Bay's first takeaway in nearly six whole games; the team went five straight games without forcing a turnover, an unwanted first in franchise history, and went a total of 347.5 game minutes between takeaways.

White's fellow inside linebacker, Lavonte David, contributed six tackles to the Bucs' strong defensive effort, and he did so while playing in the 159th game of his career. That moved him out of a tie with Mike Alstott and into seventh place in team history in games played. He already ranks fourth with the same number of career starts. David needs two more games played to move into sixth place and six more to take over fifth place.