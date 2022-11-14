Devin White Setting Records with Dual Performance

Inside linebacker Devin White, who made the trip to Germany despite learning of his father's death just hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' flight out, had an emotionally charged outing in the 21-16 win over Seattle at Allianz Arena. In addition to a team-leading nine tackles and a forced fumble for the Buccaneers' first takeaway in six games, White recorded two of the team's three sacks on defense.
That gave White 20.0 sacks on his career, making him the 19th player in franchise history to reach that mark. he also increased his team-high season total in tackles to 76, and he now has 435 stops in his career. Amazingly, White is just the second player since at least 2000 to record 400-plus tackles and 20 or more sacks during his first four seasons in the NFL. The other is former Bears star, Brian Urlacher, who is now in the Hall of Fame.
White's multi-sack game was the sixth of his career; only Shaquil Barrett (eight) has more for the Buccaneers since 2019. White leads all off-ball linebackers in sacks since his rookie season.
Most Sacks, Off-Ball Linebackers, NFL 2019-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Sacks
|Devin White
|Buccaneers
|20.0
|Kyle Van Noy
|Patriots/Dolphins/Chargers
|17.5
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|17.0
|Roquan Smith
|Bears/Ravens
|11.5
|Bobby Wagner
|Seahawks/Rams
|9.0
The Buccaneers' three sacks of Smith on the afternoon increased Tampa Bay's season total to 32 through 10 games. That puts the team on pace for 54.4 sacks by the end of the season; the franchise record in that category, set in 2000, is 55. The next three seasons on that list all occurred in the last three years: 48 in 2020, and 47 each in 2019 and 2021. As a team, the Buccaneers are currently tied for second in the NFL in sacks produced and are just one off the lead.
Most Sacks by Team, NFL, 2022
1. Dallas: 33.0
2t. Tampa Bay: 32.0
2t. New England: 32.0
4t. San Francisco: 29.0
4t. Tennessee: 29.0
White's forced fumble late in the third quarter – he chased a scrambling Geno Smith and dislodged the ball from his right hand with a well-timed swipe – led to the Buccaneers' first and only takeaway of the game. Moreover, it was Tampa Bay's first takeaway in nearly six whole games; the team went five straight games without forcing a turnover, an unwanted first in franchise history, and went a total of 347.5 game minutes between takeaways.
White's fellow inside linebacker, Lavonte David, contributed six tackles to the Bucs' strong defensive effort, and he did so while playing in the 159th game of his career. That moved him out of a tie with Mike Alstott and into seventh place in team history in games played. He already ranks fourth with the same number of career starts. David needs two more games played to move into sixth place and six more to take over fifth place.
Most Games Played, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Games
|Ronde Barber
|CB/S
|1997-2012
|241
|Derrick Brooks
|LB
|1995-2008
|224
|Dave Moore
|TE
|1992-2001; 04-06
|190
|Paul Gruber
|T
|1988-99
|183
|John Lynch
|S
|1993-2003
|164
|Tony Mayberry
|C
|1990-99
|160
|Lavonte David
|LB
|2012-22
|159
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2006
|158
|Shelton Quarles
|LB
|1997-2006
|148
|William Gholston
|DT
|2013-22
|146
As a whole Tampa Bay's defense allowed the Seahawks to convert just one of nine third down tries, for a success rate of 11.1%. That's the lowest third-down conversion rate the Bucs have allowed in a single game since 2020 and tied for the third lowest in the last five seasons. Turns out doing well in this category also bodes well for the outcome of the game.
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Column 5
|Column 6
|Cardinals
|11/10/19
|1
|10
|10.0%
|W, 30-27
|Lions
|12/26/20
|1
|10
|10.0%
|W, 47-7
|Seahawks
|11/13/22
|1
|9
|11.1%
|W, 21-16
|Panthers
|11/15/20
|1
|9
|11.1%
|W, 46-23
|Giants
|11/22/21
|1
|9
|11.1%
|W, 30-10
Meanwhile, QB Tom Brady was very sharp for the offense, completing 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He ran his regular-season record in games played outside the United States to 4-0, having previously won twice in London and once in Mexico City, all with the New England Patriots. He's the first NFL quarterback to record victories in four different countries.
Brady did see his incredible run of consecutive passes without an interception come to an end in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He was picked off for the first time since the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' Week One win at Dallas, and as such fell just shy of breaking the NFL's all-time record in this category. It is the best run of his career, which is saying something, and easily the longest streak in franchise history.
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Dates
|Passes
|Tom Brady
|9/11-11/13/22
|399
|Tom Brady
|9/9-10/14/21
|228
|Tom Brady
|10/4-11/8/20
|199
|Jeff Garcia
|9/9-10/28/07
|197
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team
|Season(s)
|Streak
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2018
|402
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2022
|399
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|2010-11
|358
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2018
|332
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2019-20
|316
Even with this first pick in over two months, Brady is still at the top of the NFL leaderboard in the touchdown-interception ratio category, though he now has some company in that spot.
Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)
|Quarterback
|Team
|TD/INT
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|6.00
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|6.00
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|6.00
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|4.25
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|4.00
Brady spread the ball around to eight different pass-catchers on Sunday, including three – Chris Godwin (6-71), Mike Evans (5-54) and Julio Jones (3-53) – who topped 50 yards each. For Evans, his 54-yard output put him right on the verge of becoming the 51st player in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards. He and Godwin rank first and second in that category in Buccaneers annals.
Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Seasons
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|2014-22
|9,972
|Chris Godwin
|2017-22
|5,118
|Mark Carrier
|1987-92
|5,018
|Kevin House
|1980-86
|4,928
|Vincent Jackson
|2012-16
|4,326
The Buccaneers' ground game produced a season-high 161 yards, led by Rachaad White's 105 on 22 carries. It was the first career 100-yard rushing game for White and the first by a Buccaneers rookie since Mike James racked up 158 yards on November 3, 2013…also against the Seahawks.
White provided the biggest play of the Bucs' second-half touchdown drive, breaking free over left guard and rumbling for 29 yards, finishing it with a vicious stiff-arm against Quandre Diggs. White's last run of the day was an 18-yarder on the game's final drive, which allowed Brady to kneel out the clock on the next three downs. White now has the Buccaneers' two longest runs of the season.
Buccaneers Longest Runs of 2022
|Player
|Opp./Date
|Yards
|Rachaad White
|Seattle, 11/13
|29
|Rachaad White
|Seattle, 11/13
|18
|Leonard Fournette
|Dallas, 9/11
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|Dallas, 9/11
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|Dallas, 9/11
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|Atlanta, 10/929
|14
**
Additional Notes:
- The Buccaneers defense allowed the Seahawks to record just 57 total yards of offense in the first half, the sixth-lowest total allowed by any defense in the NFL this season. It's the fewest yards Tampa Bay has allowed an opponent in any half in 2022, and the least since the Saints were held to 53 yards in the second half of a game on December 19, 2021.
- Tom Brady's four wins in regular-season games outside of the United States have come by a total scoring margin of 134-38. His combined stat line from those four contests is 98 receptions in 133 attempts for 1,210 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, which produced a passer rating of 122.1
- RB Leonard Fournette scored the Buccaneers' second touchdown of the game on Sunday on a one-yard run in the second quarter. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season to go with this three receiving scores. He is currently one of only three players in the NFL who have at least three of each type of touchdown, joining the Chargers' Austin Ekeler (6, 4) and the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3, 3). Fournette is the first Buccaneer player to score at least three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns in the same season since Cadillac Williams (4, 3) in 2009.