Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady: There's No Quit in the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers know their ultimate goals for 2022 are still within reach with four games left in the regular season, and QB Tom Brady insists he and his teammates are still fighting as hard as ever to achieve them

Dec 15, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-7 in mid-December, which is not exactly where a team with reasonable Super Bowl aspirations expected to be. Even more unexpected is the fact that a 6-7 record is good enough for a one-game lead in the scuffling NFC South.

The Buccaneers head into the four-game stretch run fresh off their most lopsided loss of the year, a 35-7 drubbing administered by the 49ers in San Francisco in Week 14. Quarterback Tom Brady, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in town and a league-best 13-4 regular-season record last year, knows there is a lot of football still to be played, and the Bucs intend to fight to the end.

"It's a long race," said Brady. "It's not over in Week 13. That's why you play all [18] weeks. So that's what we're doing. We'll see where we're measured at the end of the year but there's no … quit, there's no lack of fight. Guys are practicing their ass off. We're trying to work hard to make the right improvements. Every day you're challenged in this sport. You get up every day and your body feels a certain way, and your mind and your confidence. Now you've got to go coordinate that with everyone else's body and confidence and attitude. You're trying to string together special teams, offense, defense – there's a lot to do. And it's really rewarding when it pays off. And when it doesn't play off it sucks."

Just behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South standings are the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, both 5-8. Until recently, the division looked like a two-team race between the Bucs and Falcons, but the Panthers have won two straight and are actually in slightly better shape than Atlanta at this point. The Buccaneers and Panthers are both 3-1 in divisional play (with the Panthers defeating the Bucs in Week Seven) and both can "control their own destiny," which is a somewhat dramatic way of saying they will definitely win the division if they win out over the next four weeks. That's true only because the Buccaneers and Panthers meet in Tampa in Week 17.

If the Buccaneers can hang on to their division lead through Week 18, they will almost certainly be the fourth seed in the NFC playoff field and will start their postseason with a home game against the top Wild Card team, which is currently Dallas. In 2020, the Buccaneers were the fifth seed in a seven-team seed and went all the way to victory in Super Bowl LV. That four-game run started with a visit to the home of a division-winner, Washington, that had finished the regular season below .500. Led by un upstart Taylor Heinicke, the 7-9 Washington Football Team took the heavily-favored Bucs down to the wire before falling 31-23.

Like Washington in 2020, the Buccaneers won't be considered Super Bowl favorites by many even if they win their division. But they will have a shot at their ultimate goal, and the fact that it is still out there, ahead in the distance, possible, the Buccaneers are still fighting.

"I think the one thing about football is you get what you deserve," said Brady. "You've got to go earn it. The Rams won the Super Bowl, they were the Super Bowl champions last year; this year they're not having the kind of year they want. It's a competitive league. Everything brings you back to .500. You get some…you don't play the right way, you don't execute the way you're capable. It's a challenge and you just try to figure out the challenge."

As Brady noted on Thursday, it's not as if the NFL world as a whole feels bad about the Buccaneers struggling more than expected. As he put it, no one is feeling sorry for the Bucs. Brady also pointed out that "no on outside the locker room can do much about it." But the men inside that room can do something about it and remain determined to do so. Brady noted that Head Coach Todd Bowles has made it clear this week that the players' goals are still within reach and they are the ones who are going to have to grab them.

"Believe me, you wish it was going great every week but that's not our reality and we've got to dig our way out of it," said Brady. We've got to come together and we've got to do it ourself. I think I really appreciate what Todd is doing. He's putting it on us to fix it, and that's what are responsibility is to do."

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Dec. 15 | Bengals Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 15 practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Keanu Neal #22 and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Linebacker Charles Snowden #48 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 47

TAMPA, FL - December 15, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

news

2022 Game Preview: Bengals-Buccaneers, Week 15

The Buccaneers face their final AFC opponent of the season as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals bring a five-game winning streak to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 14: Dean, Jones, Vea Among Non-Participants

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

Bengals On the Rise | Scouting Report

Scouting Report: After a sound defeat by the 49ers, the Buccaneers will look to catapult themselves forward against the surging Bengals, a team with a young cast of offensive playmakers featuring Joe Burrow at the helm, a revamped offensive line and an athletic defense…Key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week 15 opponent

news

Bucs Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Julio Jones Listed with Starters

The continued rise in playing time for WR Julio Jones has prompted a switch on the Bucs' official depth chart…On defense, OLB Carl Nassib has seen his snap count rise steadily in recent weeks

news

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 15 across Power Rankings?

news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Rebound as Bengals Visit in Week 15

The Buccaneers will return home in Week 15 for another high-profile matchup against Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, who will bring a five-game winning streak to Tampa

Advertising