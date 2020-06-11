The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 51-60

53: LB Shelton Quarles

Hugh Green went to one more Pro Bowl than Quarles did, but you know what helps put "Q" over the top? Having a statue of him in the lobby of team headquarters. Quarles is one of the players immortalized in the "Moment of Victory" statue at the AdventHealth Training Center that celebrates the team's victory in Super Bowl XXXVII, which was also the season that he went to the Pro Bowl. Quarles had an interesting career in that he kept getting promoted and kept excelling his next job. When he arrived in 1997 after a stint in the CFL he immediately became one of the best special teams player the team has ever had. In 1999 he graduated to the starting strongside linebacker job and, among other exploits, returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown against Green Bay in 2001 that remains the longest score of any kind in franchise history. When Jon Gruden arrived in 2002, the Bucs chose to move Quarles to middle linebacker and that kicked off a very productive five-year run. According to that AV chart, Quarles is the 11th most valuable player in team history. Bet you didn't know that.

Level of Difficulty: 5.

That's not to diminish Quarles' claim to this number. It's just to recognize how good Green was. He made the Pro Bowl in his second and third seasons and had six picks and five sacks in his first three years. Had his last seven years been spent in Tampa instead of Miami, Green would probably have a legitimate claim here.

54: LB Lavonte David

Let's put our cards on the table here: This was Richard "Batman" Wood versus David. And either choice was going to make us feel bad about not choosing the other. So let's start by praising Wood, who came over to the Bucs in their inaugural 1976 season after one year with the New York Jets. He was a critical part of that first great Bucs' defense, playing through 1984 and logging 132 games played and 89 starts. He was the team's leading tackler in four different seasons. And he has one of the best nicknames in franchise history. Even so, it's not enough to top David, who already ranks ninth in team annals in AV and clearly has many good years left ahead of him. David probably deserves more than the one Pro Bowl invite he has gotten, but that's still one more than Wood had. David was also a first-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2013, when he rather remarkably paired five interceptions with seven sacks. David is already fourth on the team's all-time tackle list and he'll be passing Hardy Nickerson for third early in 2020.

Level of Difficulty: 4.