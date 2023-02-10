Bucs Interview Rams Assistant Thomas Brown for OC Spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added an eighth candidate in their search for a new offensive coordinator: Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Thomas Brown.

Brown and the Buccaneers conducted a virtual interview on Friday for the position that has been open since the team parted ways with former Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich on January 19. Brown's interview followed meetings with Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Jim Bob Cooter, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher, Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Todd Monken, New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney and New Orleans Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry. Pitcher had a second, in-person interview on Wednesday after his first meeting with the team was held virtually while the Bengals were still in the playoffs.

Brown has been on the Rams' staff under Sean McVay for the past three seasons, beginning in 2020 as the team's running backs coach. He served as the Rams' assistant head coach/running backs coach in 2021 before assuming his current title in 2022.

Brown was part of the Rams staff that helped the team win its first Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2021 season, as Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. In his season directing the team's running backs the Rams finished 10th in the NFL with 126.1 rushing yards per game.