Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard Settling Into New Role

Fourth-year TE O.J. Howard has seen his role shift somewhat in 2020 after the arrival of Rob Gronkowski and he's learning how to be productive in it as the Bucs' offense makes steady week-to-week progress

Oct 01, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ohThumbnailTemplate

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded for Rob Gronkowski in April and added the prolific tight end to a group that already included O.J. Howard and Cam Brate, it was assumed in some circles that a trade of Howard would be the team's next move. However, the Buccaneers weren't trying to make a one-for-one replacement at the top of their tight end depth chart; they had a plan for both players and very much wanted to keep Howard around.

That said, Howard's role in the offense has changed from 2019 to 2020, and it is something he new was coming and is ready to make the most of.

"[It is] a little different, but that was kind of the planned role this year," said the fourth-year tight end, who was the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick in 2017. "Obviously, we added Gronk and we've got Cam, so there are more reps for all of us to divide up evenly so that's just the way it's going to go. But it hasn't been weird at all, at first because I was kind of expecting that going into training camp, already had a feel for it and whatnot. But at the same time, we all know each other's positions so you never know what may happen. We all can get thrown in the fire and have got to pick up each other's positions on the fly. So we try to stay ready for that."

In essence, Howard has gone from being the primary choice for plays that feature a single tight end to seeing the majority of his snaps in tandem with Gronkowski. Last year, Howard got 54.2% of his snaps in 11 personnel, which features just one tight end, and 23.8 in 12 personnel, with two tight ends. Antony Auclair was often the other tight end in 12 due to his blocking ability while Brate did a little bit of both but didn't get as many 11 snaps as Howard.

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Oct. 1 | Chargers Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 4 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
201001_KZ_Practice_0002
2 / 42
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Isaac Whitney #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Isaac Whitney #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Guard Zack Bailey #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Center Zach Shackelford #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 42

TAMPA, FL- OCTOBER 01, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

This year, it's Gronkowski who has so far drawn the most snaps in 11 personnel, logging 82 such plays for 54.7% of his overall playing time. Gronkowski has also had 54 snaps in 12 personnel, or 36.0% of his playing time. Meanwhile, Howard has been that second tight end in 12 packages for almost every snap its been utilized and it has accounted for 55.7% of his playing time. Howard also has 27 snaps, or 27.8% of his total, in 11 personnel. Brate has only had a handful of snaps so far but will likely get his shot at some point in the seaosn.

Howard can see the plan coming together, for the tight ends specifically and the offense as a whole, as the season has progressed. The Buccaneers' most recent game, a 28-10 Week Three win in Denver, was the first in which both he and Gronkowski put up significant numbers in the passing game, in large part because the Broncos chose to roll coverage to Mike Evans all day.

"We know what we have in this room," said Howard. "As an offensive unit, we know the talent we have and we know the work that we've been putting in all offseason and all training camp. When we finally start paying off on Sundays, and seeing the improvement we're making and not making the same mistakes twice, it's very encouraging because we're special. But it's going to take us doing it every week and being consistent."

Howard has been relatively productive out of both 11 and 12 personnel, though on a per-snap basis he's drawn a higher percentage of looks when he's been the only tight end on the field. He has three catches for 49 yards out of 12 personnel and four for 38 out of 11 personnel. His nine-yard touchdown catch in the opener actually came out of a three-TE set near the goal line. Overall, Howard's eight catches for 96 yards are tops in the Bucs' tight end room, and he has that group's only touchdown so far. The Bucs may have slimmed his role down some in 2020, from a playing time standpoint, but they need him to be a dynamic player when the defense gives him an opportunity.

"You can't control what the defense does, you can't really control it," says Bucs play-caller Byron Leftwich. "If they want to put three on Mike they're going to put three on Mike. We've got to be structured in a way that the guy that gets the one-on-one matchup, the ball does go to makes the play. And I think that's what we're trying to develop. Like I tell you, don't force-feed it. We'll get guys the ball. Sometimes the ball doesn't come his way, but obviously it came his way last week. We'll see."

One of those one-on-one opportunities took a particulary impressive play for Howard to come out the winner. On the first play of the Buccaneers' third touchdown drive in Denver, Howard lined up next to Gronkowski, both of them outside the right tacke. Evans lined up wide to the right and on the snap ran a route down the middle of the field, drawing several defenders. Gronkowski stayed in to block but Howard ran across the field to the right sideline and then up. Howard ended up in man coverage from linebacker Josey Jewell, who did a good job of staying close. However, Brady threw a low-arcing dart into a very tight window and Howard caught it with one arm, his other arm draped around Jewell's helmet. Jewell was called for pass interference but it was moot because Howard held onto the ball for a 33-yard gain.

It was the kind of play that would seem to embolden a play-caller and a quarterback to look Howard's way more often, but Howard said it was actually a better throw by Brady than a catch by him.

"For sure a better throw," he insisted. "It was really good coverage and I think Tom put it in a spot where only I could make a play or no one is going to make a play. It just happened to be on the outside shoulder and high. The guy had his head turned, he couldn't see it and it just fell right in the bucket. It was a great throw."

The Buccaneers have varied in the amount that they've used 12 personnel through the first three weeks. After working with two tight ends on 24.6% of their plays in the Week One loss to New Orleans, the Bucs upped that to 35.1% of their snaps the following Sunday in the win over Carolina. It went back down, but only to 29.2% in Denver. For comparison, the Buccaneers used 12 personnel on 20% of their offensive snaps in 2019. The approach worked particularly well against the Panthers, as the Bucs averaged 8.75 yards per play out of 12 packages, by far their most productive grouping that afternoon.

It's notable that wide receiver Chris Godwin missed that Carolina game due to a concussion. Whether or not the Buccaneers purposely went to more two-TE looks with Godwin out or that's simply the way the play-calling developed on that afternoon, it proved to be a good way to make up for the receiver's absence. Godwin is not likely to play this Sunday, either, due to a hamstring injury.

"Going into each gameplan we kind of have an idea of what a lot of teams like to run on certain downs and what coverages [they use]," said Howard. "We try to put plays in, and we know we're going to have some opportunities to get those looks. Hopefully when Byron calls the plays, we get an opportunity to make a play on it. We kind of go from there and we just go into the mindset every week to help out the team and make some plays as a unit collectively."

The Bucs may need several players to step up if Godwin is joined on the sideline by wide receiver Scotty Miller and running back Leonard Fournette, both of whom are missing practice time due to injuries. That's just part of what Brady consistently refers to as the "work in porgress" that is the Buccaneers' offense right now.

"Every game, you learn something new about our offense, about our identity," said Howard. "And those are things that we write down and we speak about it when we get back to meetings on Tuesday. Then we just try to add on to it for next week and just try to go from there and just keep stacking them, and eventually we'll be on a roll."

Related Content

news

Lavonte David Does It All in September, Wins Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL has named Buccaneers ILB Lavonte David the NFC Defensive Player for the Month for September after he put together a stat line unmatched across the league
news

What a Debut | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

Second-round S Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the first Buccaneers defensive back ever to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors after he put together a robust stat line filled with big plays in September
news

Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 19 games as a Buccaneer after punishing his former team with two sacks and a safety in Denver on Sunday
news

Bowles Brings the House | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Broncos

The Buccaneers' defense dialed up a higher percentage of blitzes than usual on Sunday, and it worked for the most part…Also Tom Brady was particularly good passing to three specific areas, and more
news

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith nominate two possible recipients of the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's 28-10 win over Denver on Sunday…What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll
news

Bradley Pinion, Ryan Succop Part of Special Teams 'Win' in Denver

Bruce Arians called the Bucs' efforts in the third phase of the game a 'major win' on Sunday, and in addition to a big early play by Patrick O'Connor, Tampa Bay's kickers showed how their dependability can affect game outcomes
news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Extend Streak, Welcome Chargers to Town

Tampa Bay will look to record its first 3-1 start in nine years in Week Four when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers – and possibly a rookie at quarterback – to Raymond James Stadium
news

Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. may be a rookie with all of two games under his belt, but his teammates and coaches have joined in a chorus of praise about his veteran-like level of play
news

Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Leonard Fournette reached the highest speed for a Buc running back on his long touchdown Sunday…Plus, the Bucs went to more "12" personnel against the Panthers and Will Gholston fared well on his pass rushes
news

Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 

Should the Game Ball for the Buccaneers win over the Panthers go to Antoine Winfield, Jr. or Mike Evans? Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith state their cases for their respective nominees
news

Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' DL 'Worth Their Weight in Gold'

Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs' interior linemen continue to power one of the NFL's best run defense but they'll be even more valuable in 2020 if they can add as much to the pass rush as they did in Sunday's win

Advertising