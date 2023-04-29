Todd Bowles Eager to Tap Into Calijah Kancey's Speed, Versatility

"He fits perfectly," said Bowles. "We do a lot of things. We wanted to get faster at all levels in this draft, whether it was offense or defense. We got a power player who is also a fast player and he can play across the line of scrimmage. The size, I don't think, really matters much. He's very good against the run, he has a good base, a run base, and he's very good in the passing game as we all know. Just the overall player is good.

"He's not just a quick player, he's not just blowing them off the ball, I can tell you that much. That was important for us as well. I don't know if we're evolving. We have gotten a lot quicker up front with him and Logan and Tryon. Hopefully we got a lot quicker and more athletic and we can do some things."

Kancey, who started playing football at the age of four, may have evolved into a defensive lineman but he always identified more with the "skill-position" players growing up. Rather than watch highlights of a Warren Sapp or a Richard Seymour, he favored the stylings of Reggie Bush, Michael Vick and Randy Moss. He may have grown out of those positions but he can still do a lot of different things on the football field, and his 4.67-second 40-yard dash at the Combine was the fastest by a defensive tackle in 20 years. He saw action all along the line at Pittsburgh and is more than ready to do the same at the next level. At his introductory press conference at the AdventHealth Training Center on Friday, he seemed to like the idea of being used on offense around the goal line.

"Just me being the type of player that I am, being able to go out there [at multiple spots]," he said. "If Coach needs me to play defensive end, I can play defensive end. If he needs me to play defensive tackle, nose, whatever the position the team needs me at and just going out there and being able to give my all and actually produce on the field and help the team out."

If the Buccaneers are indeed going to mix up their defensive front packages more liberally after the addition of Kancey, it will behoove those involved in all that creativity to know what's expected at each position. That's not a problem for the newest member of the group, who has always made it a point to understand the assignments for everyone on the field.

"That's something I take pride in, just being able to know what everyone around me is doing so that I can be able to take that risk and know what risk I'm taking and being able to fix it," said Kancey. "Just knowing what everyone is doing, knowing where everyone should be at so that I'm able to take a risk or go make a play or be in a better position to go help the team."