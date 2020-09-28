Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali: OLB Shaq Barrett

After that defensive effort, how could I not go to that side of the ball? And especially the guy returning to Denver like the ex that got away and glowed up. Barrett said following the game that returning to the place he spent the first five years of his career hadn't really hit him until he got into the stadium. That's when the emotions started to run Mile High (see what I did there?).

It showed, too.

Not only did Barrett record his first (and second) sack of the season during the game, he also got a safety. It was the Bucs' first since 2016. Oh, and he also led the team with three tackles for loss.

I'm really not sure you could ask for a better homecoming if you're Barrett, can you? I'm going to try not to be greedy.

Honestly though, it's a little hard not to be with how dominant this defense has been through three games. They had a total of six sacks on Sunday thanks a ton to the interior pressure generated by guys like Ndamukong Suh, Will Gholston and Vita Vea, who had his first sack of the season in Denver. They ate up blockers in the middle, which allowed favorable matchups on the edge all game long. Whether it was Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul or safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. coming, they all got home because their trench-dwelling teammates were so effective.

But no one capitalized on that more than Barrett and for that – he deserves game ball.

--