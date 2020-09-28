Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Ball | Buccaneers vs. Broncos

Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith nominate two possible recipients of the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's 28-10 win over Denver on Sunday…What do you think? Cast your vote in the poll

Sep 28, 2020 at 03:17 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Smith_Scott_2
by Carmen Vitali & Scott Smith
1sbThumbnailTemplate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' equipment managers should probably print up a couple Game Balls with Antoine Winfield, Jr.'s name on them, because it looks like the advanced-beyond-his-years rookie is going to put himself in that conversation on a weekly basis.

Winfield had another big game in Denver on Saturday, starting out at safety and then moving into the slot after Sean Murphy-Bunting left with an injury. Winfield recorded a sack for the second game in a row and also notched a pass defensed on a blitz out of the slot to go with his six overall tackles.

But was that performance enough to get him the Game Ball in Week Three. Let's see. As will be the case after every Buccaneers victory in 2020, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I will each nominate one player who we think should receive that honor. You will then get an opportunity to vote in the poll below, either choosing one of our nominees or deciding the Game Ball should go elsewhere.

Buccaneers vs. Broncos Week Three | Top Sights 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 3 matchup against Denver. .

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Helmet before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Helmet before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200927_KZ_Bucs_Broncos_0005
2 / 106
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter uniform before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter pants before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Pewter pants before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Demar Dotson chats with Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Demar Dotson chats with Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Helmets before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Helmets before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Buccaneers fans among fan cutouts before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Buccaneers fans among fan cutouts before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Kenjon Barner #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3, Punter Bradley Pinion #8, and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3, Punter Bradley Pinion #8, and Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, and Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200927_KZ_Bucs_Broncos_0184
36 / 106
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Andrew Adams #26, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
200927_KZ_Bucs_Broncos_0237
53 / 106
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a blocked punt during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a blocked punt during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives for a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives for a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won 28-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate an interception during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersafter the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneersafter the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
oDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 106

oDENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 106

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Since we're not duplicating picks, order matters, and we'll be switching back and forth all season. Carmen went first last week, so now it's my turn.

Scott Smith: QB Tom Brady

Well, since I've got poll position I have to take this opportunity to be the first one to nominate the G.O.A.T for the game ball.

The Buccaneers' offense was productive, particularly in the first half, but most importantly it was mistake-free. The win over Denver marked the first time this season the Bucs have avoided turning the ball over once, and a lot of that had to do with Brady's precise passing. At this point, any worries about his ability to get the ball downfield should be long gone, as he continued to be on the money with deep balls, hitting on passes of 30 or more yards to Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin.

Brady spread the ball around to eight different targets, all of whom caught at least two passes. With Denver bracketing Mike Evans with double coverage throughout most of the afternoon, Brady turned to his inside options and got great production out of tight ends Howard and Rob Gronkowski (nine catches for 97 yards combined) and Godwin out of the slot.

Brady also made the right reads on third down more often than not, putting the ball in the hands of his pass-catchers where they could advance it beyond the sticks. The Bucs were eight of 16 on third downs, including six of nine in the first half.

Brady was sharp on Sunday, he was in sync with his receivers to a greater degree than the previous two weeks and, simply put, he was in command of the game. It's what the Buccaneers were expecting when they signed the greatest of all time in free agency in March. Said Bruce Arians after the game: "We put a lot on him today, and he delivered."

Carmen Vitali: OLB Shaq Barrett

After that defensive effort, how could I not go to that side of the ball? And especially the guy returning to Denver like the ex that got away and glowed up. Barrett said following the game that returning to the place he spent the first five years of his career hadn't really hit him until he got into the stadium. That's when the emotions started to run Mile High (see what I did there?).

It showed, too.

Not only did Barrett record his first (and second) sack of the season during the game, he also got a safety. It was the Bucs' first since 2016. Oh, and he also led the team with three tackles for loss.

I'm really not sure you could ask for a better homecoming if you're Barrett, can you? I'm going to try not to be greedy.

Honestly though, it's a little hard not to be with how dominant this defense has been through three games. They had a total of six sacks on Sunday thanks a ton to the interior pressure generated by guys like Ndamukong Suh, Will Gholston and Vita Vea, who had his first sack of the season in Denver. They ate up blockers in the middle, which allowed favorable matchups on the edge all game long. Whether it was Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul or safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. coming, they all got home because their trench-dwelling teammates were so effective.

But no one capitalized on that more than Barrett and for that – he deserves game ball.

--

Now, from those two choices, who do you think should get the Game Ball for Tampa Bay's win over Carolina in Week Two? If you think that neither Carmen nor I nominated the best choice, you can also choose "Other." Vote in the poll below.

Related Content

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bradley Pinion, Ryan Succop Part of Special Teams 'Win' in Denver

Bruce Arians called the Bucs' efforts in the third phase of the game a 'major win' on Sunday, and in addition to a big early play by Patrick O'Connor, Tampa Bay's kickers showed how their dependability can affect game outcomes
QB Justin Herbert (AP Images)
news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Extend Streak, Welcome Chargers to Town

Tampa Bay will look to record its first 3-1 start in nine years in Week Four when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers – and possibly a rookie at quarterback – to Raymond James Stadium
Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression
news

Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. may be a rookie with all of two games under his belt, but his teammates and coaches have joined in a chorus of praise about his veteran-like level of play
Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs
news

Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Leonard Fournette reached the highest speed for a Buc running back on his long touchdown Sunday…Plus, the Bucs went to more "12" personnel against the Panthers and Will Gholston fared well on his pass rushes
Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 
news

Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 

Should the Game Ball for the Buccaneers win over the Panthers go to Antoine Winfield, Jr. or Mike Evans? Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith state their cases for their respective nominees
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' DL 'Worth Their Weight in Gold'

Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs' interior linemen continue to power one of the NFL's best run defense but they'll be even more valuable in 2020 if they can add as much to the pass rush as they did in Sunday's win
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and linebacker A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to High Altitude for First Interconference Game

Having evened their record at 1-1 with a Week Two home win over Carolina, the Buccaneers will look to capture their first road victory of 2020 against Melvin Gordon and the Denver Broncos
Scotty Miller Making the Most of an Expanded Role
news

Scotty Miller Making the Most of an Expanded Role

Second-year WR Scotty Miller was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets in the season opener – both underneath and deep – and Miller showed how much his offseason work is going to pay off in 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott (40) runs away from Detroit Lions Chris Claiborne to score the game-winning touchdown on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Shaun King during the fourth quarter Sunday night Dec. 12, 1999 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs won the game 23-16. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
news

Bucs' 'Thunder & Lightning' Backfield Makes List of 2021 Hall Nominees

In addition to such returning strong candidates as John Lynch, Ronde Barber and Simeon Rice, former Buc teammates Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn are among this year's 130 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

The Need for Speed: A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

Using the NFL's Next Gen stats database, we can learn a lot about which players ran the most and the fastest in Sunday's game, as well as the efficacy of certain personnel groupings
RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss
news

RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss

Head Coach Bruce Arians noted several areas of disappointment from Sunday's game in New Orleans but did like the decisiveness of Ronald Jones and the tight coverage displayed by Carlton Davis

Advertising