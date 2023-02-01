Tom Brady's Top 5 Plays as a Buccaneer | Brianna's Blitz

The retirement of Tom Brady on Wednesday morning ushered in reflection around the league. Brady, touted as the greatest player of all time (GOAT), achieved both longevity and consistency over his 23-year illustrious career. Over that span, Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, the first player to hit 89,214 regular season passing yards, the first player to hit 649 regular season touchdowns, 13,400 playoff passing yards (first all time) and 88 playoff touchdowns (first all time). He achieved a Hall of Fame-worthy career in three different decades. Brady's impact on the game of football can best be described as poetry personified on the gridiron. For 23 years, football fans witnessed history as No. 12 took the field. The age-defying player finished as the most accomplished player in league history, setting an unprecedented legacy.

As a Buccaneer, Brady needed three seasons to ascend to second on the team's all-time touchdown pass list and third on the passing yardage list. His arrival in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent led to the most successful three-year period in franchise history, including a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium and the first back-to-back division titles in the team's history. Over the previous three years in Tampa Bay, Brady has made countless highlight-worthy plays. In a tour down memory lane, here is a brief sample of five memorable moments during Brady's stint in Tampa Bay:

52-Yard NFC Championship Lob