 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Plays Breakdown: 72-Yard Pickup and Counter Touchdown

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Five clash with Dallas that led to the first win of the season

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:46 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Top PLay Series

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five, running back Bucky Irving became the offensive catalyst, producing a career performance at AT&T Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The 0-4 Buccaneers came to Texas and dismantled the Cowboys' offensive onslaught and fielded a robust rushing attack.

Irving accumulated 21 carries for a career-best 165 yards and one rushing touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards and one receiving touchdown. It marked the first time in Irving's career that he had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game. His 175 yards from scrimmage marked the third-most of his career. Irving's 72-yard run on the day is the longest of his NFL career. Thursday's game marked Irving's fourth career 100-yard rushing performance and also helped him surpass the 2,000-yard rushing milestone for his career. He ran with vision, patience in letting blocks develop and crisp cuts. Irving imposed his will, igniting the offense on the road. Here is a look at the decision-making behind the plays that jumped off the tape against the Cowboys:

72-Yard Pickup

With the Bucs down by three, 10-7, early in the third quarter, Irving sprung free. The thrilling 72-yard breakaway on the first play of the second half set up Emeka Egbuka's touchdown. The transfixing play did not go as planned, but center Graham Barton extended his block against the linebacker and tight end Cade Otton delivered a hit to create disruption, opening the seam for Irving and No. 7 utilized his panoramic vision, patience and cut skills to make something out of nothing. What could have been a tackle at the line of scrimmage as the linebacker crashed, ended up being a game-altering gain that ignited the Bucs' momentum and put the visiting team in the driver's seat.

"It was an open-side zone," said Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl. "Tristan [Wirfs] pushed out and blocked six. We were going to bypass with the wide receivers and based on the look, we sent the motion in order to move people where we wanted. Ted ends up blocking the corner, Tristan pushed out and Ben [Bredeson] is soloed up and we brought everybody to the party. Cade was going to insert to block 53 and so as you look at it, we had interference and they tried to run the backer through and Graham did a good job of just getting enough of him to move him out of the way and Cade had to negotiate and get his way through and ended up playing harder for longer to create chaos. From there, Bucky was just being Bucky. He ended up finding a way through somehow and got to the second level."

Counter Gap TD

Midway through the third quarter, up 14-10 from first and goal, the Bucs extended their lead. Out of a counter gap run, the system Irving ran at high-frequency at Oregon and where Irving thrived in 2024, guard Cody Mauch and tight end Payne Durham, served as the pullers out in front. As Durham and Tristan Wirfs held strong in their blocks, Irving dashed into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 21-10 lead. In the NFL, plays rarely go the way they are drawn up but against Dallas, that counter play worked as expected.

"Based on their match, you can see them come across, talking to each other, so as we looked at it, we ran counter, a gap scheme play so everybody on the play side was going to secure their inside gap to the second-level defender and so with an A-gap defender and a B-gap defender, Ben blocked down and we blocked back with Graham and pulled the guard for the first guy off the edge and then we pulled Payne for the next one," said Kastl. "As we went through, since Cade had no one in his inside gap to work with Tristan up to 53, we tried to create a wall with everybody to the right of Cade and then we tried to create another wall as the exterior portion with Cody and Payne [Durham]. So, Cody did a good job and got enough as his guy tried to run up the field and then as we wrapped Payne, he ends up being responsible for the safety. We knew that because the safety was going to be in location, we were going to count him and therefore Emeka was going to be responsible for blocking the corner. On the backside, we knew we would not have enough people to get to 13 or 26, so those are the two that we had to lose to, so we put Chris [Godwin] technically on the D-end on the backside to seal that off so he was not able it chase it down. That one actually happened as we anticipated."

Related Content

news

Jalon Daniels' Poise in His Second Career Start and Admiration of Aaron Rodgers

On the Bucs Players' Table Show, undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels recapped his 64-yard pass to Tez Johnson, the team's efficiency running the football and what he admires about Aaron Rodgers' game

news

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Six across Power Rankings?

news

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Getting More Snaps

Second-year WR Tez Johnson has seen an uptick of playing time in the past two weeks and in the win over Dallas he produced the Bucs' longest passing play of the season so far

news

Efficient Quarterbacking and Stingy Defense | By the Numbers, Week Six

The Buccaneers are among the NFL's leaders in yards allowed and time of possession, and they displayed a robust rushing attack in their breakthrough win over Dallas in Week Five

Latest Headlines

Chandler Whitmer: Embracing the Moment | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer following the Bucs' victory against the Cowboys. They discussed QB Jalon Daniels' performance on Thursday Night Football, how QB Baker Mayfield has helped Daniels' transition into a starting role and his connection with OC Zac Robinson.

Top Plays Breakdown: 72-Yard Pickup and Counter Touchdown

A behind-the-scenes look at the moments that impacted the Bucs Week Five clash with Dallas that led to the first win of the season

Jalon Daniels' Poise in His Second Career Start and Admiration of Aaron Rodgers

On the Bucs Players' Table Show, undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels recapped his 64-yard pass to Tez Johnson, the team's efficiency running the football and what he admires about Aaron Rodgers' game

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 6

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Six across Power Rankings?

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Tez Johnson Getting More Snaps

Second-year WR Tez Johnson has seen an uptick of playing time in the past two weeks and in the win over Dallas he produced the Bucs' longest passing play of the season so far

Photos: 2026 Jr. Bucs Trick or Treasure

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' annual Jr. Bucs Trick-or-Treasure event at AdventHealth Training Center on October 10, 2026.

Efficient Quarterbacking and Stingy Defense | By the Numbers, Week Six

The Buccaneers are among the NFL's leaders in yards allowed and time of possession, and they displayed a robust rushing attack in their breakthrough win over Dallas in Week Five

Todd Bowles and Chandler Whitmer: Chemistry on Offense | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer following the Bucs' victory against the Cowboys. They discussed takeaways from Thursday Night Football in Dallas, QB Jalon Daniels' standout performance and looking ahead to Week 6 vs. the Steelers.

Alex Anzalone's Interception vs. Cowboys | Call of the Game

Tony Castricone, the Voice of the Buccaneers, calls the moment LB Alex Anzalone intercepted a pass from QB Dak Prescott to secure the win against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jalon Daniels: Lead by Example | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels after Week 5's victory against the Dallas Cowboys. They discussed the team's performance on prime-time, his path to Kansas and preparing for a QB duel with Aaron Rodgers in Week 6.

Bucky Irving Drives Explosive Rushing Attack | Data Crunch

In their win over the Cowboys in Week Five, Bucky Irving and the Buccaneers ran the ball a lot and had one of the best per-carry games in franchise history

Zyon McCollum & Alex Anzalone on Defensive Success | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone & CB Zyon McCollum as they speak to the media after Monday's Week 6 practice.

Zyon McCollum's Stout Coverage Sparks Defensive Surge on TNF

In Week Five, cornerback Zyon McCollum's coverage prowess against esteemed receiver CeeDee Lamb kindled the Bucs defense in prime-time

WR David Sills Opens Window for Return from IR | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of October

Buccaneers' Next Game: Steelers Come to Tampa in Week Six

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Raymond James Stadium in Week Six on Sunday, October 18, as the Buccaneers try to string together consecutive victories

Jalon Daniels: Lead by Example | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jalon Daniels after Week 5's victory against the Dallas Cowboys. They discussed the team's performance on prime-time, his path to Kansas and preparing for a QB duel with Aaron Rodgers in Week 6.

David Walker Continues to Make the Most of His Snaps

After a lost rookie season, David Walker is emerging as one of the NFL's most efficient pass rushers. Thursday Night Football is the latest example

Breaking Down Thursday Night Football vs. the Cowboys | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle" Jay Recher looks back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football for their first victory of the season. Jay breaks down the entire game, including highlights of the top plays AND interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, RB Bucky Irving, WR Emeka Egbuka, OLB Yaya Diaby and MORE

Jalon Daniels' First Win Comes with Big Plays, Heavy Ground Game

With 241 rushing yards and two plays of 60-plus yards, the Buccaneers were able to help rookie QB Jalon Daniels get his first NFL win in prime time at Dallas on Thursday night

Bucs Dig Deep in Dallas: Sublime on Prime-Time | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott go deep on the big win in Dallas, give props to the Bucs' cornerbacks and drift into such topics as rule changes, Willie Wonka and regional fast food chains.

Single Game Tickets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising