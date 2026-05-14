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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Chargers | Week 13 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Chargers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 13 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on December 6. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on CBS, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Week: 13 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: CBS
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Buy Buccaneers vs. Chargers tickets here.
  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

The Chargers were the Bucs' opponent in the very first regular-season home game in Tampa Bay history, in Week Two of the 1976 season. Then based in San Diego, the Chargers shut out the Buccaneers and proceeded to win the next five meetings in the series, stretching through the 1993 season. Tampa Bay's first win in the series was in 1996 but they have come out on top in five of the last seven meetings. The Buccaneers' current run of four straight wins over the Chargers is their longest active streak against any opponent.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Chargers game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 13 game airs on CBS in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on December 6?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on their home field.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Chargers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Steve Spurrier #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on September 19, 1976 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Steve Spurrier #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on September 19, 1976 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/©1976 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Defensive Tackle David Pear #76 and Defensive End Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to tackle against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on September 19, 1976 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Defensive Tackle David Pear #76 and Defensive End Lee Roy Selmon #63 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to tackle against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on September 19, 1976 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 0-23. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Scott Cunningham/© 1979 Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Tight end Jimmie Giles #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on December 13, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13: Tight end Jimmie Giles #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the San Diego Chargers at Tampa Stadium on December 13, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 23-24. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1981 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Linebacker Kevin Murphy #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Linebacker Kevin Murphy #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1990 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Offensive tackle Paul Gruber #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Offensive tackle Paul Gruber #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1990 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Linebacker Eugene Marve #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 28: Linebacker Eugene Marve #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on October 28, 1990 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 10-41. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1990 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1992 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Defensive tackle and Defensive end Santana Dotson #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Defensive tackle and Defensive end Santana Dotson #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen Dean Steele/© 1992 Allen Dean Steele/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Center Tony Mayberry #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Center Tony Mayberry #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 22, 1992 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 14-29. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow/© 1992 Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Tight End/ Fullback Dave Moore #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 17, 1996 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 25-17. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Tight End/ Fullback Dave Moore #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 17, 1996 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 25-17. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow/© 1996 Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Offensive Tackle Jason Odom #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 17, 1996 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 25-17. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Offensive Tackle Jason Odom #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium on November 17, 1996 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 25-17. (photo by Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Marrow/© 1996 Marty Marrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 12, 2004 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 24-31. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 12, 2004 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 24-31. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Offensive guard Matt Stinchcomb #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 12, 2004 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 24-31. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 12: Offensive guard Matt Stinchcomb #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 12, 2004 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers lost 24-31. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2004 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Quarterback Jeff Garcia #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob Rosato-Sports Illustrated/© 2008 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on December 21, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 41-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2008 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71, Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93, Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Defensive Lineman Michael Bennett #71, Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93, Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won/lost 34-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won/lost 34-24. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2012 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Running Back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Raymond James Stadium on November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2012 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2016 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2016 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Safety Keith Tandy #37, Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 4: Safety Keith Tandy #37, Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 28-21. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2016 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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INGLEWOOD, CA - December 15, 2024 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Bucs won the game, 40-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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