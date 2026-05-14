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How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Vikings | Week 3 2026

Watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL season. Get kickoff time, TV channel, live stream, and radio details here.

May 14, 2026 at 08:01 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

HTW Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week Three of the 2026 NFL regular season at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on September 27. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on FOX, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
Kickoff Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Week: 3 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: FOX
Broadcast Crew: TBD
Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+
Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV
International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

  • Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)
  • Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
  • Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)
  • National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

  • Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM
  • Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)
  • Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

  • Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM
  • Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM
  • Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM
  • Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM
  • Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM
  • Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM
  • Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM
  • Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM
  • Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM
  • Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM
  • Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM
  • Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM
  • Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

  • Buy Buccaneers vs. Vikings tickets here.
  • Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule
  • To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.
  • Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

  • 🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions
  • 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free
  • 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff
  • 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

Get live gameday updates, highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

Series History & 2026 Context

Minnesota owns a nine-game advantage in the head-to-head battle with Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers have closed the gap since leaving the NFC Central (now NFC North) for the new NFC South in 2002. As interdivision foes, the Bucs are 7-2 against the Vikings, including a five-game winning streak that is their longest in the series. The Buccaneers have won eight of their last 10 games against the Vikings, dating back to the 2021 season and the Bucs have gone into overtime against the Vikings five times in their series history, tied for the second-most OT games against any opponent.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Vikings game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings Week Three game airs on FOX in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on September 27?

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.

Explore the full schedule & matchups here.

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Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 1, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 1, 1978 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1978 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium on October 28, 1979 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 12-10. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium on October 28, 1979 in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 12-10. (photo by Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Scott Cunningham/© 1979 Scott Cunningham/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Curtis Jordan #25, Defensive back Mike Washington #40, and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Curtis Jordan #25, Defensive back Mike Washington #40, and Linebacker Richard Wood #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 25, 1979 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 22-23. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1979 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 7: Linebacker David Lewis #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blocks during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on December 7, 1980 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-21. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Bob and Sylvia Allen/© 1980 Bob and Sylvia Allen/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes while Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84 blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Quarterback Doug Williams #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes while Wide receiver Gordon Jones #84 blocks against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 5, 1981 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 21-13. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/©1981 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 35-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 7: Quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 7, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 35-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1984 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Jerry Bell #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 15, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Jerry Bell #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on September 15, 1985 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 16-31. (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1985 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 12: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 12, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 12: Running back James Wilder #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 12, 1989 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 10-24. (photo by Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Unknown/© 1989 Unknown/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Mark Carrier #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16, 1990 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 26-13. (photo by Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michael Minardi/© 1990 Michael Minardi/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 8, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-35. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 8: Running Back Reggie Cobb #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on November 8, 1992 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 7-35. (photo by Paul Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul R. Baker/©1992 Paul R. Baker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Charles Wilson #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on November 27, 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 20-17 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Charles Wilson #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on November 27, 1994 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 20-17 (OT). (photo by Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Allen's Studio/© 1994 Allen's Studio/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Lawrence Dawsey #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against the Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Stadium on October 15, 1995 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 20-17 in overtime. (photo by Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Paul Spinelli/1995 Paul Spinelli/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 13, 1996 in Tampa, FL. Tampa Bay won 24-13. (photo by Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Marty Morrow/© 1996 Marty Morrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 26, 1997 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-10. (photo by AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Trent Dilfer #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets tackled against the Minnesota Vikings at Houlihan's Stadium on October 26, 1997 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 6-10. (photo by AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

AL Messerschmidt/©1997 AL Messerschmidt/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 6: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on September 6, 1998 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 7-31. (photo by Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robert Rogers/©1998 Robert Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 1: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 1998 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

William Garrow/© 1998 William Garrow/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 3: Fullback Mike Alstott #40 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 3, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 14-21. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 1999 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 9: Defensive end Chidi Ahanotu #72 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 9, 2000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 23-30. (photo by R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 9: Defensive end Chidi Ahanotu #72 and teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate against the Minnesota Vikings at HHH Metrodome on October 9, 2000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 23-30. (photo by R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

R Rogers/©2000 R Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29: Running back Warrick Dunn #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay won 41-13. (photo by Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Robbie Rogers/© 2000 Robbie Rogers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNESOTA, MN - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jacquez Green #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Metrodome on September 30, 2001 in Minnesota, Minneapolis. The Buccaneers lost 16-20. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 28: Defensive tackle Warren Sapp #99 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 28, 2001 in Tampa. Florida. Buccaneers won 41-14. (photo by Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Wagner/© 2001 Tom Wagner/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 3: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 38-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL- NOVEMBER 3: Running back Michael Pittman #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2002 in Tampa, Florida. Buccaneers won 38-24. (photo by J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

J Meric/© 2002 J Meric/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Joey Galloway #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at The Metrodome on September 11, 2005 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2005 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Wide receiver Antonio Bryant #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 19-13. The play was nullified by a penalty. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2008 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 18: Running Back LeGarrette Blount #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on September 18, 2011, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 24-20. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/(C) 2011 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive End Da'Quan Bowers #91 and Defensive End Daniel Te'o-Nesheim #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 25: Defensive End Da'Quan Bowers #91 and Defensive End Daniel Te'o-Nesheim #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mall of America Field on October 25, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers won 36-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2012 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Quarterback Mike Glennon #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Tackle Sealver Siliga #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Tackle Sealver Siliga #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Buccaneers lost 34-17. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2017 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By
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MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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