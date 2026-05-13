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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents 

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on Thursday evening

May 13, 2026 at 09:37 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

2026 Opponents Story

Prior to the unveiling of the 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday evening, May 14, a rundown of the Buccaneers home and away opponents this upcoming season:

Home: Packers, Vikings, Browns, Steelers, Chargers, Rams, Falcons, Saints and Panthers

Away: Bears, Lions, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Falcons, Saints and Panthers

The Buccaneers will not be playing a first-place schedule in 2026. Tampa Bay's 2026 rundown of opponents was finalized with matchups against the second-place teams in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC West. Notably, those three games are home dates against both Los Angeles teams, the Chargers and Rams, and a road trip to Dallas to play the Cowboys. Tampa Bay will play all four teams in the NFC North and all four teams in the AFC East, with the remainder of the schedule consisting of six battles against the other three teams in the NFC South.

This year's full NFL league schedule will be revealed on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The full 18-week, 272-game docket will be announced on NFL Network and ESPN2. Fans can view the Buccaneers' schedule release on Buccaneers.com, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Official App, the Bucs YouTube channel and on social media at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Single game and group tickets (10+) for all home games at Raymond James Stadium will go on sale beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14.

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